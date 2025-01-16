or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Garcelle Beauvais
OK LogoREALITY TV

'If This Is Who You Are, Own It!': Garcelle Beauvais Doubles Down on Kyle Richards Lesbian Comment

Composite photo of Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

Garcelle Beauvais doubled down on a comment she made to Kyle Richards about being a lesbian.

By:

Jan. 15 2025, Published 7:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

On the January 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais made a comment to Kyle Richards about being a lesbian — and, rather than back down in the wake of criticism, Beauvais has doubled down on the remark.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards slammed Garcelle Beauvais after the situation escalated on TV.

Article continues below advertisement

On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Richards discussed how she felt after Beuvais made the lesbian remark.

“What was really going through my head was, ‘You’re being an a--hole right now,” Richards stated. “And don’t try to act like, ‘Oopsie daisy,’ you know exactly what you’re doing.'”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Garcelle Beauvais
Source: MEGA

Garcelle Beauvais claimed Kyle Richards should 'be authentic.'

Article continues below advertisement

Beauvais had a different opinion on the matter, insisting she “wasn’t pushing her to come out” and was “not trying to call her out.” Rather, she claimed, she wanted Richards to “own it” and “be authentic.”

“‘Cause, I feel like Kyle cares a lot about what people think and how this is gonna look,” Beuvais elaborated. “If this is who you are or even if you’re discovering it, discover it and own it.”

MORE ON:
Garcelle Beauvais

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards claimed she is just friends with Morgan Wade.

Article continues below advertisement

During a trip to Chuck E. Cheese on the January 14 episode, Beauvais first brought up the topic to Richards.

“Do whatever the f--- you want to do,” she stated. “Be whoever you want to be. If you want to be a lesbian, be a lesbian.”

What Beauvais was referring to were long-standing rumors regarding Richards and female country singer Morgan Wade being in a relationship. Neither Richards or Wade ever claimed they are romantically involved, with the former attesting they’re just good friends.

They did create more chatter, though, when Richards appeared in Wade’s 2023 music video "Fall In Love With Me," in which the reality star acted as Wade’s love interest and kissed her. Richards also confirmed in late 2023 the pair have matching tattoos.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Garcelle Beauvais
Source: MEGA

On the January 14 episode of 'RHOBH,' Garcelle Beauvais told Kyle Richards: 'If you want to be a lesbian, be a lesbian.'

Richards was married to Mauricio Umansky for 27 years before announcing they were separating in July 2023.

At the time, the pair released a joint statement via social media, telling fans, “In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, both love and respect each other tremendously." They went on to note there had been “no wrongdoing on anyone’s part” but claimed they had issues to “work through” privately.

“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” they concluded before thanking fans for their love and support.

To date, the pair have not moved forward to a divorce, even though Umansky has been spotted kissing other women.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.