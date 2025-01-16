'If This Is Who You Are, Own It!': Garcelle Beauvais Doubles Down on Kyle Richards Lesbian Comment
On the January 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais made a comment to Kyle Richards about being a lesbian — and, rather than back down in the wake of criticism, Beauvais has doubled down on the remark.
On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Richards discussed how she felt after Beuvais made the lesbian remark.
“What was really going through my head was, ‘You’re being an a--hole right now,” Richards stated. “And don’t try to act like, ‘Oopsie daisy,’ you know exactly what you’re doing.'”
Beauvais had a different opinion on the matter, insisting she “wasn’t pushing her to come out” and was “not trying to call her out.” Rather, she claimed, she wanted Richards to “own it” and “be authentic.”
“‘Cause, I feel like Kyle cares a lot about what people think and how this is gonna look,” Beuvais elaborated. “If this is who you are or even if you’re discovering it, discover it and own it.”
During a trip to Chuck E. Cheese on the January 14 episode, Beauvais first brought up the topic to Richards.
“Do whatever the f--- you want to do,” she stated. “Be whoever you want to be. If you want to be a lesbian, be a lesbian.”
What Beauvais was referring to were long-standing rumors regarding Richards and female country singer Morgan Wade being in a relationship. Neither Richards or Wade ever claimed they are romantically involved, with the former attesting they’re just good friends.
They did create more chatter, though, when Richards appeared in Wade’s 2023 music video "Fall In Love With Me," in which the reality star acted as Wade’s love interest and kissed her. Richards also confirmed in late 2023 the pair have matching tattoos.
Richards was married to Mauricio Umansky for 27 years before announcing they were separating in July 2023.
At the time, the pair released a joint statement via social media, telling fans, “In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, both love and respect each other tremendously." They went on to note there had been “no wrongdoing on anyone’s part” but claimed they had issues to “work through” privately.
“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” they concluded before thanking fans for their love and support.
To date, the pair have not moved forward to a divorce, even though Umansky has been spotted kissing other women.