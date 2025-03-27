Garcelle Beauvais Allegedly 'Fired' From 'RHOBH' Due to Lack of 'Personal Storyline': Source
In the wake of OK! reporting Garcelle Beauvais may have been fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, an insider has come forward with more information.
“Bravo tells all the women when they’re fired they can tell the press whatever they want and they will back them up,” a source dished. “And the word on the street is Garcelle was definitely fired.” As for why Beauvais would have been let go, the insider noted she “didn’t really have a personal storyline.” “Bozoma Saint John, the newest Housewife who Garcelle had issues with, does have a storyline,” they shared. “She is possibly going to marry the guy she’s dating and is exploring having a baby with him. She just came off to viewers as way more interesting than Garcelle did.”
The source noted one other thing that allegedly hurt Beauvais — her “being so happy” about Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards' drama.
Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen gave insight on SiriusXM into why Beauvais departed the show.
“She had a reunion that you will see play out and I’m not gonna, you’ll just watch it, but she didn’t, it was not… she ended in a not good place,” he said.
He also shared the pair had a conversation prior to her Watch What Happens Live appearance.
“She and I were texting and she kept saying, ‘I will speak to you in New York,’” he stated. “So we got together about an hour before her live show and she and I really [hashed] things out. And she let me into where her head was at and there was not only stuff with the show, but she’s got, the kids are entering their senior year. I really respect that fact that she really, it was one of the most real conversations that it ended where it ended, but I would say it ended with her saying, ‘I’ve got to choose kind of my life.’”
Saint John — who has had issues with Beauvais — also posted a message about her quitting, writing, “I wish we’d had more time together on this platform to continue showing the world that both of us can exist in the same space with different offerings and different opinions (and besties?!), but still find a way to resolve our differences without tearing the world apart. And that we’re able to shine bright together and individually too. You are leaving on your terms, and while I’m disappointed by your exit, it is commendable.”
Bravo denied reports that Beauvais was fired.