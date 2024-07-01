'It's a Girl!': 'RHOBH' Star Confirms Shocking Pregnancy

While one wouldn’t expect any of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars to announce pregnancy news due to their ages (and the fact that most of them already have expanded families, many with grown children), one of the stars of the show did just that!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais ’ son Oliver Saunders , who has been featured on the show (as well as on Vanderpump Rules ), confirmed that he and his girlfriend, Shantei Paranada , are expecting a baby together!

Paranada took to her Instagram on June 18 to share a video of her and Saunders looking at a pregnancy test, writing: “We are excited to share with you all that a new addition to our growing family will be arriving January 2025. 🩷💙 we can’t wait to meet you Baby Saunders, & we ALL love you SO much already!”

Beauvais, 57, for her part, commented on this post that the news is “so exciting."

Meanwhile, Saunders wrote to Paranada: “I love you with all my heart and i can’t wait for our child to be born! You Make Me The Happiest Iv Ever Been!!! We Just Getting started.”