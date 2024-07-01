OK Magazine
'It's a Girl!': 'RHOBH' Star Confirms Shocking Pregnancy

iamoliversaunderspp
Source: @iamoliversdaunders/instagram
By:

Jul. 1 2024, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

While one wouldn’t expect any of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars to announce pregnancy news due to their ages (and the fact that most of them already have expanded families, many with grown children), one of the stars of the show did just that!

iamoliversaunders
Source: @iamoliversdaunders/instagram

Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders is expecting a baby girl!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders, who has been featured on the show (as well as on Vanderpump Rules), confirmed that he and his girlfriend, Shantei Paranada, are expecting a baby together!

Paranada took to her Instagram on June 18 to share a video of her and Saunders looking at a pregnancy test, writing: “We are excited to share with you all that a new addition to our growing family will be arriving January 2025. 🩷💙 we can’t wait to meet you Baby Saunders, & we ALL love you SO much already!”

Beauvais, 57, for her part, commented on this post that the news is “so exciting."

Meanwhile, Saunders wrote to Paranada: “I love you with all my heart and i can’t wait for our child to be born! You Make Me The Happiest Iv Ever Been!!! We Just Getting started.”

iamoliversaunders
Source: @iamoliversdaunders/instagram

The pair announced the news on social media.

Three days ago, Paranada shared another video on her Instagram page, revealing the baby’s gender and name. Alongside pink fireworks exploding, Saunders captioned the video: “Its a Girl. Valley Marie-Claire Saunders. In dedication to my Grandmother 🙏🏾 The Most Amazing Woman In The World! I Know You Are Smiling Down On Us 💓🤞🏾🔒.”

Beauvais also took to her Instagram to share a photo of Saunders with a “baby girl” sign, denoting “it’s a girl” over the photo.

o sparanada
Source: @sparanada/instagram

This is Oliver Saunders' second kid.

RHOBH
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in production on their fourteenth season. This season will likely be chock-full of drama, as stars Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, will be dealing with their separation. This is in addition to stars Dorit Kemsley and her husband, PK Kemsley, also going through marital issues.

In addition to relationship drama, fans of the show will see some different cast members this season, as two have been cut from the show, namely Crystal Kung Minkoff, who was on the series for five seasons, and Annemarie Wiley, who was on the show for one season.

iamoliversaunders
Source: @iamoliversdaunders/instagram
Amidst the two cast departures, Bravo confirmed that we will see a new Housewife named Bozoma Saint John joining the cast, as well as the return of Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton in a “friend of” role and actress Jennifer Tilly in a “friend of role” as well (she is friends with Housewife Sutton Stracke).

