More housewives, more drama!

Crystal Kung Minkoff will be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, making her the first Asian American to join the franchise.

Bravo announced the newest addition to the season 11 cast on Monday, October 26. The mother of two is married to director Rob Minkoff. The two share son Max, 8, and daughter Zoe, 5. Minkoff is also the founder of Real Coco, a coconut-based company.

It appears Minkoff, 35, is ready for action as she took to Instagram on Sunday, October 25, and teased, “All dressed up with somewhere to go.” Kathy Hilton — who may also be joining the cast as a friend — commented: “Oh yes you do!!! Looking like a boss Mama.😘.”

Minkoff will be right at home as she is used to the Hollywood lifestyle. Her husband co-directed 1994’s The Lion King as well as the film adaptation of 1999’s Stuart Little and 2003’s The Haunted Mansion. The love birds wed in 2007.

As OK! previously reported, Garcelle Beauvais confirmed she is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, not all the Housewives will be coming back for season 11. Denise Richards announced in September that she will be leaving the show. Richards joined in season nine and had a hard time during season 10. The reality star left amid allegations of an affair between her and Brandi Glanville.

Beauvais was upset about Richards’ departure from the show. “I really wish she wouldn’t leave the franchise. I think she’s great. I think she brings a lot. I think the fans obviously love her and root for her, so I’m really sad about it. I wish there was something that could have been done. I’m going to miss her , obviously. I’m going to miss her on the platform, but we always talk,” she said.

Then, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave announced that she would be leaving RHOBH after three seasons. However, Beauvais seemed less bothered by Arroyave’s exit. After pausing for a few seconds, she simply said, “OK” when asked how she felt about the mom of three not returning. Ouch!