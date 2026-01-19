NEWS Gary Busey Gets Aroused by Melania Trump in Resurfaced 'Celebrity Apprentice' Clip 4 Months After Pleading Guilty to Sexual Misconduct Source: MEGA Gary Busey was turned on by Melania Trump's 'beauty' and presence in a resurfaced 'Celebrity Apprentice' scene. Stacey Sanderson Jan. 19 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Gary Busey previously offered inappropriate commentary about Melania Trump. In a resurfaced clip from Season 6 of The Celebrity Apprentice, the film star, now 81, said he felt aroused by the first lady. The celebrities were competing in a challenge where they needed to promote Trump’s skincare line. After she visited Team Plan B, Busey gushed over her presence during his confessional interview.

Source: Prime Video Melania Trump was involved in a 'Celebrity Apprentice' challenge surrounding her skincare line.

“Melania is Mrs. Trump. Her beauty lives 5,000 miles past heaven,” he started. “Have you ever had your genitalia so excited that it spins like a ferris wheel in a carnival ride? That’s how beautiful she is.” Busey stared wide-eyed at Trump, now 55, while project manager Penn Jillette continued to ask questions about the products.

Gary Busey Pled Guilty to Sexual Misconduct

Source: CreaMazinG/YouTube/NBC Gary Busey commented on Melania Trump's 'beauty.'

Since the series went off the air, Busey has been in serious legal trouble. In September 2025, he was placed on two years of probation after pleading guilty to criminal sexual misconduct. The actor confessed to groping a woman’s butt over her clothing at a horror movie convention in New Jersey in 2022. A report also states that the Point Break alum attempted to unfasten another woman’s bra. He initially denied his illegal behavior. "It took less than 10 seconds and they left. Then they made up a story that I assaulted them sexually," Busey told TMZ when the allegations first came to light. "It was all false."

Donald Trump Reflects on the Success of 'The Celebrity Apprentice'

Source: Prime Video Gary Busey competed on an all-stars season of 'The Celebrity Apprentice.'

The Apprentice started streaming on Prime Video in 2025, over two decades after the series first launched. In 2015, Donald Trump praised the celebrity edition as “the No. 1 show on television” following a two-year hiatus. “They were calling me all of the time. I think NBC always liked it. I was always pushing it,” he said at the time. The Republican also paid tribute to Joan Rivers, who passed away in September 2014, five years after she won The Celebrity Apprentice. “She was fantastic, she was strong, she was vibrant,” he said of the journalist, who made a guest appearance on the 2015 season. “She is so good on the show, and we had a decision to make. Do we leave her or not? We’re doing it in memoriam, essentially. It shows how smart, how sharp, how incredible she was. I think people are going to see something really inspirational.” Donald noted that Joan’s career was “not doing well” when he signed her on to the show, but “it went through the roof after she did Celebrity Apprentice.”

Source: MEGA Gary Busey confessed to groping a woman’s butt.