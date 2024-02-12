Magicians Penn & Teller Are 'Grateful' for Their Longstanding Career: 'We Are Much More Successful Than We Should Have Been'

Penn & Teller, the legendary duo who have performed together over the past five decades, are not planning on retiring anytime soon — in fact, it's quite the opposite.

"I don't think we have any other hopes than we love doing new tricks, we love performing at our theater in Las Vegas, we love having our TV show on The CW, and we hope that continues," the duo, who teamed up with Mucinex to make Mr. Mucus — the epitome of cough and congestion – disappear, exclusively told OK! on February 7 at Vanderbilt Hall Grand Central Station after their magic show.