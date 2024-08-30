or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
REALITY TV

Gary Shirley Reveals Amber Portwood Has Not Seen Her Daughter Leah Since Ex-Fiancé Gary Wayt Ran Away

Composite photo of Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley and Leah Shirley.
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instagram; @itsgarytime/Instagram

Amber Portwood has not seen her daughter recently.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

On this season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, fans have seen the estranged relationship between Amber Portwood and her daughter, Leah, play out.

But when a fan recently asked Gary Shirley on TikTok how often Portwood sees Leah, he sadly revealed they aren't close.

matts square template
Source: @itsgarytime/Instagram

Gary Shirley claimed Leah wants Kristina Shirley to adopt her.

“So my question is, since the new Gary left her, how often has she seen Leah?” one follower asked, referring to Amber’s ex-fiancé Gary Wayt.

Gary responded with a math equation: “10 times - 10 times = ?” he wrote, clearly indicating that Portwood has not seen her daughter at all.

One person questioned if this “is the real Gary,” to which he assured his fans it is. “I just hardly use TikTok!” he stated, directing followers to his more active Instagram account.

matts square template
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instsagram

Amber Portwood claimed she misses her daughter on a recent 'Teen Mom' episode.

Those watching this season of Teen Mom recently saw Gary Wayt propose to Amber on a couch. They also watched Amber break the news of her engagement to Gary Shirley and Leah on the August 29 episode.

“I miss you,” Amber told Leah on the episode.

When Gary reminded her that a relationship with Leah takes “consistency,” Amber acknowledged she knew that.

“I just want to know my daughter more,” she sadly stated. “I miss you, baby. It’s been hard. I’d love for you to give me a chance.”

matts square template
Source: @itsgarytime/Instagram

Leah Shirley claimed she didn't want anything to do with her mother's engagement.

MORE ON:
Amber Portwood
Amber then broke the news of her engagement to Gary and Leah, which she felt went well; however, Leah did not have a similar sentiment. In a later scene at Gary’s house, she explained she did not “want anything to do with it.” “She just shows up again and thinks we are one big happy family,” Leah said. “I don't want to be one big happy family.”

matts square template
Source: @realamberlportwood1__/Instsagram

Amber Portwood felt things went well when she broke the news of her engagement to her daughter.

Leah and Amber have been in the news lately regarding this season of the show, as Gary Shirley shared Leah wants Kristina Shirley, her step-mom, to adopt her. Amber has reportedly made it clear she will not allow for this to happen.

As fans know, Amber and Gary Wayt were engaged, but they ended up calling it off. They were both at her brother’s wedding when he ran away, leading to him being classified as a missing person. Gary Wayt was eventually found, and it has been reported he is already engaged to a new woman.

New episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

    OK! Logo

