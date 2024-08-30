Gary Shirley Reveals Amber Portwood Has Not Seen Her Daughter Leah Since Ex-Fiancé Gary Wayt Ran Away

“So my question is, since the new Gary left her, how often has she seen Leah?” one follower asked, referring to Amber’s ex-fiancé Gary Wayt.

Gary responded with a math equation: “10 times - 10 times = ?” he wrote, clearly indicating that Portwood has not seen her daughter at all.

One person questioned if this “is the real Gary,” to which he assured his fans it is. “I just hardly use TikTok!” he stated, directing followers to his more active Instagram account.