Amber Portwood's Ex-Fiancé Gary Wayt Engaged After Going Missing and Running Away From 'Teen Mom' Star
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Amber Portwood’s ex-fiancé Gary Wayt may have run away from Portwood in June, but he’s sprinted into the arms of another woman, as he is allegedly engaged again!
According to Instagram account @TeenMomFanz, “just two months after fleeing across the country to break up with #AmberPortwood… #GaryWayt is now engaged and will be marrying his new fiancé later this year.” Calling this a “twist” they “didn’t see coming,” the page confirmed Wayt proposed “last weekend at a restaurant in Seattle, Washington.”
They also promised more details will be coming, but nothing else has been shared to date.
People flooded to the comments section to share their thoughts on this latest development. “She has a talent for finding literally the oddest men ever,” one user wrote. Other Instagram members claimed this was “insane,” called Wayt “just as crazy as her,” and noted Portwood “really picks the winners.” Some did come to her defense, though, alleging Wayt must have been cheating if he moved on this quickly.
“See and when a man gets engaged this quick he was cheating the whole time!” one person replied. “He knew he didn't want Amber and was looking for an escape.”
On the current season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, fans recently saw Wayt propose to Portwood on the couch. As those who have followed the ordeal, Wayt was reported missing on June 11. Portwood and Wayt had been at a family wedding when he disappeared, leaving behind his cell phone. Claiming there was “no blowout fight,” Portwood explained he had left after a “discussion” regarding his parents “being Vietnamese” and Portwood being who she is.
On June 14, Wayt ended up being located and was no longer considered as a missing person. Unsurprisingly, on June 25, it was confirmed the couple had ended their engagement.
Speaking to Us Weekly at the time, an insider detailed the estranged pair had “decided that it’s over between them and their engagement is off.”
“They have too much to overcome to move forward together,” the source added, explaining Portwood had received some closure on the situation and Wayt and her had spoken.
“She is sad and she cares about him,” they noted, “but she is willing to see that he is not the right guy for her. She wants to be with someone who accepts her fully.”
The insider also explained Portwood’s sordid past was being looked up by Wayt’s family online and the news of their engagement had “created some family tension.”