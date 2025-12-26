Gavin Newsom Takes a Shot at Donald Trump With Dramatic Epstein Files Video

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom closed out 2025 with a pointed critique of Donald Trump in a captivating video shared on his X account. The California governor took aim at the former president by showcasing documents related to the Department of Justice's release of Epstein files. Newsom cleverly used the DOJ's own blank pages and redactions to amplify Trump's recent controversies, editing the clip like a season finale and underscoring that the public isn't receiving the complete picture.

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom shared a dramatic video about Donald Trump on X.

“And with that, the 2025 season comes to an end,” a voiceover proclaims at the video’s onset, as the screen displays a headline declaring “DOJ defends removing Trump photo from Epstein files.” The clip then features Trump’s image next to the excised photo. Newsom's underlying message was clear: If the DOJ is making the Epstein files available, why are so many pages redacted, and why do certain images appear to vanish without explanation?

On December 19, the DOJ released the first installment of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted s-- offender who died by suicide in 2019. This initial batch featured scant references to Trump, inciting a familiar political clash, with Trump denouncing it as a Democratic “hoax.”

The DOJ is mandated to release documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed in November. However, the department has also withheld certain materials, asserting that the review process is necessary to protect victim identities. The issue at hand is that “protecting victims” isn’t the full narrative when pages are extensively redacted and crucial items get delayed for “review.”

Source: MEGA The Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed in November 2025.

The documents included images found on Epstein’s desk, with two featuring Trump: one of him with his then-girlfriend Melania Trump and another alongside Epstein’s confidante Ghislaine Maxwell. The DOJ subsequently removed these images “for further review,” igniting speculation regarding potential manipulation of the public's perception of the president. Gavin juxtaposed the DOJ’s redacted pages with footage of Jeffrey and Donald, highlighting their connection and insinuating that their friendship soured around 2004. The entire video is soundtracked by Mumford & Sons’ "White Blank Page," transforming the redactions into a sardonic commentary.

Source: MEGA The video on X highlighted redacted DOJ documents.

Near the conclusion of Gavin’s clip, key quotes appeared, framed as excerpts from the newly released documents. One notable line states: “Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s jet many more times than previously reported (or that we were aware).” Another quote, from Jeffrey himself, claims: “I have met some very bad people… none as bad as Trump.” Additionally, a 2020 email from the Southern District of New York alludes to Donald being on Jeffrey’s plane more frequently than previously acknowledged. This email suggests that during one particular flight, “the only three passengers” were Donald, Jeffrey and an unnamed 20-year-old woman.

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom criticized Donald Trump over the Epstein files.

Following the release of nearly 30,000 pages on Tuesday, December 23, the DOJ clarified that documents concerning Donald submitted to the FBI before the 2020 election are “unfounded and false.”

Source: MEGA The Epstein Files were released on December 19.