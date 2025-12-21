or
Donald Trump's DOJ Allegedly Erases 16 Photos From Jeffrey Epstein Files — Including 1 Showing the President

image of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

A photo of Donald Trump hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein has allegedly been deleted.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 21 2025, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's Department of Justice has seemingly been caught with their hands in the cookie jar.

The government agency has allegedly scrubbed 16 photos from the Jeffrey Epstein files, including one that features the president, 79.

Donald Trump Appears to Have Been Scrubbed From the Latest Epstein Files Drop

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for his s-- crimes in 2019 and he committed suicide in prison.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for his s-- crimes in 2019 and he committed suicide in prison.

“The missing files, which were available Friday and no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza and in drawers. In that image, inside a drawer among other photos, was a photograph of Trump, alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell,” the Associated Press reported on December 20.

Source: @OversightDems/X

The House Oversight Democrats were angry over the alleged deletion.

The snaps quickly vanished in a blink of an eye, just hours after they were posted without any heads up from the government.

The files that were deleted included images of paintings showing naked women, as well as one featuring a desk drawer that had a photo of Donald, his wife Melania, 55, Ghislaine, 63, and Jeffrey standing together.

“This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release,” House Oversight Democrats penned on X Saturday.

"Is this true? What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public," they added while also tagging Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Jeffrey Epstein

Deputy AG Todd Blanche Denies Any Trump Redaction From the Files

Former President Bill Clinton had some connections to Jeffrey Epstein back in the day.
Source: MEGA

Former President Bill Clinton had some connections to Jeffrey Epstein back in the day.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche previously claimed that there are no attempts to cover up Donald from the Epstein files.

“There’s no effort to hold anything back because there’s the name Donald J. Trump or anybody else’s name, Bill Clinton’s name, Reid Hoffman’s name,” Todd told ABC on Friday. “There’s no effort to hold back or not hold back because of that... We’re not redacting the names of famous men and women that are associated with Epstein.”

The political official further stood his ground about the files and tried to clarify the redaction, telling NBC the same day that there were a "number of photographs that were pulled down after being released."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche claimed that there are no attempts to cover up Donald Trump from the Epstein files.
Source: MEGA

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche claimed that there are no attempts to cover up Donald Trump from the Epstein files.

"That's because a judge in New York has ordered us to listen to any victim or victims' rights group if they have concerns ... even though there's repeated attempts by Democrats to paint President Trump as part of the Epstein saga, it's failing over and over again," he insisted.

Donald was seen in other Epstein photos in prior image dumps that were published in recent weeks. The pics showed the billionaire hanging out with the s-- offender and several young women.

