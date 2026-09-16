California Gov. Gavin Newsom Reveals 'Regret' Over Covid Crackdowns as He Teases 2028 White House Run

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his "regret" over several of his administration's strict COVID-19 policies during a televised interview broadcast on Tuesday, September 15. While fly-fishing with CNN anchor Jake Tapper on a Montana river, the governor conceded that certain sweeping pandemic restrictions are difficult to defend.

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'Insane in Hindsight'

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom admitted it was a mistake to close California beaches during the pandemic.

“The idea that we closed beaches was insane in hindsight,” Newsom said, adding the caveat that Florida’s outgoing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis initially closed beaches in his state as well. He expressed regret over delaying the return to in-person learning, particularly within large public school districts like Los Angeles. “Obviously, the schools are taking too long,” Newsom said. “A lot of districts were open, but the big ones weren’t. L.A. refused, and I regret that.”

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Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom confessed that going out to eat during the pandemic was a 'boneheaded' decision.

Newsom once again acknowledged his infamous late 2020 dinner at a swanky Napa Valley restaurant, The French Laundry, while urging Californians to stay home, calling it a "boneheaded" decision. He noted that early state actions overemphasized surface transmission and minor issues like price gouging legislation for hand sanitizer, rather than airborne risks.

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Gavin Newsom May Run for President

Source: MEGA The governor said he's 'seriously considering' running for president.

“I got recalled. I mean, I almost lost,” Newsom expressed of the consequences of his mistakes. “You know, talk about humility. Come on.” Newsom’s administration argued that California achieved the lowest per-capita death rate among the nation's most populous states. His office calculated that if California had suffered the same raw death rate as Texas, an additional 27,000 Californians would have died. If it had matched Florida's raw death rate, an estimated 56,000 more deaths would have occurred. The high-profile interview comes as Newsom positions himself for a potential 2028 Democratic primary campaign. In statements given on September 7, Newsom admitted he is "seriously considering" a White House run, stating he "would be lying otherwise.”

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom revealed he won't run for president if Kamala Harris decides to run again.