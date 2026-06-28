Tucker Carlson Says Donald Trump Thinks Gavin Newsom Could Win in 2028

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Source: MEGA His remarks highlighted growing tensions within MAGA.

“I know Trump is very convinced that Gavin has a shot,” Carlson said. The remark stood out because Carlson and Trump are no longer moving in lockstep. Carlson backed Trump during the 2024 campaign, but the relationship has deteriorated over U.S. military involvement in Iran. Trump has since called Carlson a “low-IQ person” who has “lost his way.”

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The Gavin Newsom Question

Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson called Gavin Newsom 'very charming.'

Carlson’s comment followed his own unexpected praise for Newsom during a recent conversation with comedian Jimmy Dore on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” where he called the governor “very charming” and predicted he could become the Democratic nominee. Speaking with Jones, Carlson was far less flattering. “He’s a sociopath who will say anything while passing a lie detector test,” he told the former InfoWars host. “And he can talk,” Jones quipped. “Unlike Kamala Harris!” Newsom has not formally announced a 2028 presidential campaign, though he is widely expected to run. Potential Republican contenders could include Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio, assuming Trump follows the constitutional limit barring a third term.

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Carlson Rules Himself Out

Source: MEGA He ruled out running for president himself.

The conversation also touched on Carlson’s own future. Speculation about his political ambitions has grown as he has moved further away from Trump and the Republican Party. “Of course, I’m not planning to run for president,” Carlson said. “I mean, of course, I’ve, you know, I’ve never said or done anything that would suggest I have an interest in political office because I don’t.” Still, Carlson said he wants to be “involved in offering an option of some kind” in a future presidential election.

A MAGA Split on Display

Source: MEGA He also praised J.D. Vance while criticizing the GOP.