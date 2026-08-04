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CNN's Jake Tapper Lays Into Rep. Chuck Edwards for Thinking Female Staffers Want to Date 'Old, Grim' Congressman: 'How Deluded Do You Have to Be?'

jake tapper, chuck edwards
Source: MEGA

Jake Tapper ripped into Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards, who was found to have engaged in 'inappropriate' conduct with 20 year olds.

Aug. 4 2026, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

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CNN anchor Jake Tapper ripped Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) live on-air following a House Ethics Committee report that recommended the 65-year-old congressman be formally censured.

The investigation concluded that Edwards violated the "spirit of rules prohibiting sexual harassment and unwanted advances to House staffers."

A three-month House Ethics Committee probe concluded that Rep. Edwards, 65, engaged in inappropriate conduct with two female staffers in their 20s.

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Inside Chuck Edwards' Relationships With the Women

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photo of Chuck Edwards reportedly spoiled the much-younger women with expensive gifts.
Source: MEGA

Chuck Edwards reportedly spoiled the much-younger women with expensive gifts.

The report highlighted actions including late-night texts, expensive gifts, such as handbags, handguns, trips to New York, Hamilton tickets and more.

The inquiry noted that Edwards skipped congressional votes to visit a staffer's home to perform personal tasks, such as helping decorate a Christmas tree.

Investigators stated that Edwards deleted "particularly inappropriate" messages that raised concerns about an improper power imbalance.

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photo of The congressman allegedly deleted 'inappropriate' text messages he sent the women.
Source: MEGA

The congressman allegedly deleted 'inappropriate' text messages he sent the women.

While one staffer expressed fear, noting the behavior went beyond a "daughter figure" dynamic, Edwards characterized the interactions as professional friendships.

While the panel found no evidence of explicit sexual activity or physical quid pro quo, it ruled he severely violated House ethical standards.

A formal floor vote on his censure is expected when the House reconvenes. Edwards has publicly denied wrongdoing.

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Jake Tapper Slams Chuck Edwards

photo of Jake Tapper called Chuck Edwards 'deluded' for thinking women in their 20s would want to date him.
Source: MEGA

Jake Tapper called Chuck Edwards 'deluded' for thinking women in their 20s would want to date him.

Reporting on these findings, Tapper said, “So, Edwards said that these relationships were, quote, ‘professional boss-subordinate relationships and friendships.’ But there is one example that paints a different picture.”

“In one instance, arranged for a birthday serenade at the woman’s party and arranged for the singer to say it was ‘from a special someone.’ Afterwards, the woman told her friend that she did not believe the congressman viewed her as ‘just a daughter figure’ and that she was ‘scared lowkey,’” he continued.

The CNN anchor questioned the congressman's judgment on-air, saying, "I guess we all agree on this. But like, how deluded do you have to be to think that woman on your – dating these women is appropriate, and that they actually are interested in your old, grim self?"

'They Get Really Full of Themselves'

photo of The investigation found that Chuck Edwards violated House ethical standards.
Source: MEGA

The investigation found that Chuck Edwards violated House ethical standards.

Panelist and Democratic consultant Chuck Rocha suggested the behavior stems from lawmakers becoming “full of themselves.

“I think when you go to Congress, you get so full of yourself. And I see it. I’m not saying anybody up there’s doing inappropriate things. But I’m just saying that they get really full of themselves,” Rocha said.

Edwards has represented North Carolina’s 11th district since 2023, when he replaced controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

The ethics scandal comes as Edwards runs for re-election in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District.

He is facing a competitive challenge from Democrat Jamie Ager. Political analysts and campaign trackers have shifted the district's rating due to increased political headwinds and active Democratic fundraising targeting the seat.

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