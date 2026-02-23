Politics Gavin Newsom Slammed as 'Racist' After Comparing Himself to Black People Because He Can't Read: 'So Embarrassing' Source: mega The California governor attempted to compare himself to Black people during a stop on his book tour on Sunday, February 22. Allie Fasanella Feb. 23 2026, Published 5:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Gavin Newsom found himself in hot water for telling a room of Black people that he's just "like" them, explaining he did poorly on the SAT and struggles with reading. "I'm not trying to impress you. I'm just trying to impress upon you. I'm like you. I'm no better than you," the California governor declared during a book tour stop in Atlanta, Ga., on Sunday, February 22. "I'm literally a 960 SAT guy. You've never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech." While the moderator, Mayor Andre Dickens, and members of the audience could be heard laughing in a clip that's been circulating online, the backlash on social media was swift.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Gavin Newsome is under backlash from the Black community after telling a room full of Black Americans “I am like you all.. I’m a 960 SAT guy and I can’t read..” pic.twitter.com/9nv4mLkKGh — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 23, 2026 Source: @dom_lucre/x Gavin Newsom seemingly likened himself to Black people because he 'cannot read.'

'He's Exposing His Negative Stereotypes'

Source: mega 'He is disgusting,' one X user responded to the viral clip.

One person responding to the viral clip wrote, "Liberal opinions of Black people are so offensive. Gavin Newsom so wants to be relatable, he doesn't realize he's exposing his negative stereotypes." Meanwhile, another X user posted a graphic of Newsom pointing at a Black man and saying, 'I'm dumb and illiterate, just like you!'" "Bloody racist. He is disgusting," a third chimed in, while a fourth added, "That's so embarrassing. What a racist."

Donald Trump Called Gavin Newsom 'Incompetent' in Recent Interview

Source: mega Gavin Newsom has been hinting at running for president in 2028.

The politician's bumbling statement is not a good look as he continues to hint at a 2028 presidential bid. The incident came after Donald Trump expressed shock during an interview on January 23 that Newsom, 58, could enter the race. "I’m amazed Gavin wants to run for office," the 79-year-old POTUS told a reporter, before bluntly declaring, "Gavin's incompetent."

'Disgusting Behavior by the President'

Source: mega Gavin Newsom slammed the president for posting a video that depicted the Obamas as monkeys.

The governor subsequently blasted the current president earlier this month after he shared a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes dancing in a jungle. Newsom slammed Trump for posting the offensive video, calling it "disgusting behavior" while urging Republicans to speak up. He later called out the POTUS once more after the White House blamed a staffer for posting it.

'Deranged, Habitual Liar'

Source: mega Gavin Newsom also called Donald Trump a 'deranged, habitual liar' recently.