Gavin Newsom Tours South Carolina: Is He Hinting at a 2028 White House Run?

His focused outreach in this key early-voting state, especially in GOP-heavy regions, indicates that the term-limited governor aims to shed his San Francisco liberal image. This strategy is vital as he prepares for what is expected to be a competitive 2028 presidential field, seeking to win the backing of South Carolina's diverse Democratic electorate crucial for the party's nominee.

Newsom began his tour in the northeast of South Carolina before he went to the conservative Upstate the next day. He started that day in the small town of Seneca, where four-term Republican Senator Lindsey Graham resides. Last year, Donald Trump captured over 75 percent of the votes in surrounding Oconee County during the general election.