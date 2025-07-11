or
Gavin Newsom Tours South Carolina: Is He Hinting at a 2028 White House Run?

Photo of Gavin Newsom
Source: Mega

Gavin Newsom toured GOP-heavy South Carolina, hinting at a 2028 White House run and courting key voters.

By:

July 11 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

California Governor Gavin Newsom kicked off a two-day tour in South Carolina, connecting with voters in both rural areas and Republican strongholds as he signals a potential presidential run in 2028.

During this whirlwind visit, Newsom plans to make eight stops across the state, hitting local coffee shops, small businesses and churches, according to state Democratic Party officials.

image of Gavin Newsom began his tour in rural South Carolina.
Source: Mega

Gavin Newsom began his tour in rural South Carolina.

His focused outreach in this key early-voting state, especially in GOP-heavy regions, indicates that the term-limited governor aims to shed his San Francisco liberal image. This strategy is vital as he prepares for what is expected to be a competitive 2028 presidential field, seeking to win the backing of South Carolina's diverse Democratic electorate crucial for the party's nominee.

Newsom began his tour in the northeast of South Carolina before he went to the conservative Upstate the next day. He started that day in the small town of Seneca, where four-term Republican Senator Lindsey Graham resides. Last year, Donald Trump captured over 75 percent of the votes in surrounding Oconee County during the general election.

image of Gavin Newsom stayed silent as Steve Bannon claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
Source: Mega

Gavin Newsom stayed silent as Steve Bannon claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Navigating these GOP-dominated areas aligns with the image Newsom is crafting as he positions himself for a possible White House bid in 2028.

Breaking with some policies typical of his brand and Democratic state, Newsom has recently hosted Trump allies on his podcast, which raised eyebrows among party loyalists. He even agreed with podcast guests on issues pertaining to restrictions on transgender women and girls participating in sports, calling the dismantling of police departments "lunacy." Surprisingly, he remained silent when longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon falsely claimed Trump won the 2020 election.

Gavin Newsom

image of Gavin Newsom recently hosted Trump allies on his podcast.
Source: Mega

Gavin Newsom recently hosted Trump allies on his podcast.

While the calendar for the 2028 Democratic primary won't be finalized for months, potential candidates are already making their way to South Carolina, mustering support in a state known for its significant role in the nomination process.

Thanks to former President Joe Biden's success in the state during the 2020 primary, South Carolina leads off Democrats' 2024 calendar, a position party chair Christale Spain aims to keep for the next election cycle. The state is the first southern primary, showcasing a diverse electorate, notably influenced by Black voters.

image of Gavin Newsom stopped in Seneca, hometown of Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally.
Source: Mega

Gavin Newsom stopped in Seneca, hometown of Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally.

In May, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Maryland Governor Wes Moore introduced themselves at a weekend of events hosted by South Carolina Democrats, testing their candidacy messages before party members.

Both also participated in Rep. Jim Clyburn's World Famous Fish Fry — a storied event featuring cold drinks, hot fried fish and lively political discourse, traditionally attended by numerous Democratic presidential hopefuls.

