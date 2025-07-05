The tweet came as a reply to a Truth Social post where Trump once again targeted Musk. The ex-president expressed his frustration over Musk's objections to his "Big, Beautiful Bill" budget, which Trump argued cuts crucial electric vehicle mandates. Their relationship has soured over this legislation, with Musk labeling the bill an "abomination" that would worsen the national debt. In response, Trump hinted at the possibility of reevaluating Musk's government contracts.

Musk's follower, known as @spacesudoer, weighed in on the situation, stating, "SpaceX's revenue is more than NASA's budget, and cutting EV subsidies would be actually better for Tesla. Go on, Trump, pull your stunt, get humiliated, and beg Russia to bring your astronauts back."