Elon Musk's Bold Claim: Steve Bannon Set for a Long Return to Prison Amid Tumultuous Trump Feud

Composite Photo of Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Source: Mega

Elon Musk claimed Steve Bannon is headed back to prison during his ongoing feud with Donald Trump.

By:

July 5 2025, Published 10:06 a.m. ET

Elon Musk stirred the pot on X, making a shocking claim about Steve Bannon amid the ongoing tensions between Musk and President Donald Trump.

"Bannon is going back to prison. This time for a long time," Musk asserted in response to a user who suggested that Bannon wants to "nationalize" Musk's SpaceX.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Donald Trump criticized Elon Musk over his rejection of the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill.'

The tweet came as a reply to a Truth Social post where Trump once again targeted Musk. The ex-president expressed his frustration over Musk's objections to his "Big, Beautiful Bill" budget, which Trump argued cuts crucial electric vehicle mandates. Their relationship has soured over this legislation, with Musk labeling the bill an "abomination" that would worsen the national debt. In response, Trump hinted at the possibility of reevaluating Musk's government contracts.

Musk's follower, known as @spacesudoer, weighed in on the situation, stating, "SpaceX's revenue is more than NASA's budget, and cutting EV subsidies would be actually better for Tesla. Go on, Trump, pull your stunt, get humiliated, and beg Russia to bring your astronauts back."

Photo of Steve Bannon
Source: Mega

Elon Musk called Steve Bannon a ‘communist’ who ‘advocates crime’ in a reply to a resurfaced clip.

Bannon, who faced a four-month prison sentence for defying a congressional subpoena linked to the January 6 Capitol riot, was released from custody in October 2024. His lengthy critique of Musk has included multiple public barbs aimed at the billionaire during Musk's feud with Trump, criticizing Musk's calls for a third party and proclaiming his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) a failure.

Earlier this month, Musk didn't hold back with his attacks on Bannon, labeling him a "communist r-----" who "advocates crime." This comment came in response to a clip of Bannon urging Trump to exercise control over SpaceX.

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: Mega

Elon Musk said Steve Bannon would serve more prison time.

Inside Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Rift

The relationship between Trump and Musk, once described as a "bromance," has recently hit a major snag. While Musk was a significant supporter of Trump's 2024 campaign and even joined his administration to lead efforts on government efficiency, a public disagreement over Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" caused a rift.

Musk has vocally criticized the bill, calling it a "disgusting abomination" and "pork-filled," arguing it would harm the economy and increase the national debt. Trump, in turn, expressed his "disappointment" in Musk, suggesting his criticisms were rooted in the bill's proposed rollbacks of green energy tax breaks that could impact Tesla.

Photo of Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are feuding.

The dispute quickly escalated into a public spat on their respective social media platforms, with Trump even threatening to cut Musk's lucrative government contracts and Musk making unsubstantiated claims about Trump's connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

