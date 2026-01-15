'Struck a Nerve?': Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump After Middle Finger Moment

Gavin Newsom taunted Donald Trump after he made an obscene gesture at a factory worker during a Michigan visit.

The incident happened during a visit to a Ford plant in Michigan on Tuesday, January 13.

Donald Trump appeared to make an obscene gesture toward a heckler while touring a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Trump pointing at the worker, saying "f---- you," then raising his middle finger. He walked on, smiling and waving.

Trump, 79, toured the factory when a worker called him a "pedophile protector," referencing frustration over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The incident occurred after a factory worker shouted criticism related to the Epstein files during Donald Trump’s visit.

"Struck a nerve?" Newsom commented in a since-deleted tweet on X about the incident, according to The Independent. "Why is the President attacking a fellow American?"

The Democratic Party also responded on X, joking that the worker is the "employee of the month tbh."

The Washington Post has since identified the worker as 40-year-old line worker TJ Sabula.

The worker said he has been suspended while the company investigates the incident.

He told the outlet, "As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever."

Sabula also claimed he has been "targeted for political retribution" for "embarrassing Trump in front of his friends."