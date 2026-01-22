'Unwell' Donald Trump Mocked for Showing His 'Massive Cankles' at World Economic Forum: Photos
Jan. 22 2026, Published 12:11 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's "cankles" were on display while meeting with fellow leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
On Wednesday, January 21, photos circulated of the president sitting down during discussions, causing his pants to slightly rise up and expose his ankles, which were covered in black socks.
Trump Gets Mocked for His Cankles
Social media users couldn't help but poke fun at Trump, 79, with one person commenting online, "Man those things are approaching tree trunk size. His calves have to be huge."
"Falling apart right in front of our eyes. Brain long gone. Body following rapidly," said a second. "Can't reach the end fast enough."
"UNWELL: Trump flashes his massive cankles in Davos," a third individual penned.
Donald Trump Was Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency
This is hardly the first time the POTUS has shown his swollen ankles, which are likely a symptom of chronic venous insufficiency, which he was diagnosed with in 2025.
"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hands and also swelling in the president’s legs," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated at the time. "In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today."
Leavitt then read his doctor's note out loud: "In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies."
The tests revealed the diagnosis, which Leavitt described as a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70. Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease."
Inside Donald Trump's 'Unhinged Eating Habits'
Trump has continued to declare he's in great physical and mental health despite mounting concerns.
However, even Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted the POTUS has "unhinged eating habits."
"I don’t know how he’s alive," the politician, 72, spilled on Katie Miller's podcast. "The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s and then you know KFC and Diet Coke, but he has the constitution of a deity, I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is."
Trump Is 'Pumping Himself Full of Poison'
RFK Jr. claimed Trump's poor diet is a result of him being "on the road," alleging he "does actually eat pretty good food usually."
"So if you travel with him you get this idea that he’s just pumping himself full of poison all day long and you don’t know how he’s walking around, much less being the most energetic person any of us have ever met," he continued, claiming that despite that, Trump's "got incredible health."