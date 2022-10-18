Gavin Rossdale On Being A Rockstar Dad: 'It's All About Just The Time You Spend With Them'

Rockin’ dad!

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale got candid about parenting last week, revealing that quality time is one of his keys to being a rockstar dad.

"I think it's all about just the time you spend with them," the guitarist spilled of raising his three children, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani. "It's just unfortunate sometimes they have school and they have to be elsewhere, he continued, adding that “everything is better when they're there."