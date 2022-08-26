Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub

The Bush band member's celebration for his son was a bit more resounding than his stepdad's Blake Shelton, who forgot to wish Zuma a happy birthday on social media.

As OK! previously reported, the "Sweet Escape" vocalist made sure Zuma felt the love on his special day with an adoring Instagram post alongside multiple snaps of the mother-son duo. "Happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx," Stefani penned in the Sunday, August 21, upload.