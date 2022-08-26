Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub
Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday.
Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake.
The Bush band member's celebration for his son was a bit more resounding than his stepdad's Blake Shelton, who forgot to wish Zuma a happy birthday on social media.
As OK! previously reported, the "Sweet Escape" vocalist made sure Zuma felt the love on his special day with an adoring Instagram post alongside multiple snaps of the mother-son duo. "Happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx," Stefani penned in the Sunday, August 21, upload.
However, despite the apparent snub, the country crooner has been putting stepdad duties on the top of his priority list. "Look, I love music and I love The Voice," Shelton said in an interview. "I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life."
While the "God's Country" vocalist adapts to being a family man, his relationship with Rossdale, who split with Stefani in 2015, may be a tougher adjustment. “He [Rossdale] has a way of sticking around and nosing into their business, which ticks Shelton off,” an insider exclusively told OK! about their dynamic.
According to the source, the former Institute band member feels that Shelton is “like some hillbilly who got lucky” in being with the mother of his children. “It’s gotten under Blake’s skin of late because Gavin really knows how to press his buttons.”