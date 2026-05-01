Gayle King Fuels Political Media Divide as She Jumps to Jimmy Kimmel's Defense Amid Backlash
May 1 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Gayle King is stepping into one of the most heated media controversies of the moment, publicly defending Jimmy Kimmel as backlash over his joke about Melania Trump continues to escalate.
The CBS Mornings co-host weighed in after the late-night comedian faced sharp criticism from the White House and MAGA allies over a line referring to the first lady as having “the glow” of an “expectant widow.” The joke, delivered during a parody of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, resurfaced after a shooting disrupted the actual event days later.
“Nancy, I’m glad you put it in context that that joke was made before the correspondents’ dinner,” King said on air. “Jimmy Kimmel’s not some crazy person who would wish the president to be killed. He just would not do that.”
A Defense That Expands the Story
“When a high-profile media figure steps into the midst of a backlash battle in defense of a colleague, they’re response is no longer opinion — it’s a strategic calculation, whether they recognize it or not,” said, founder of the PR firm The Elle Collective. “Gayle King entering the Kimmel v. MAGA chat does little to neutralize the story, it expands it, unknowingly positioning her to serve as an additional target.”
Mason described the situation as a “textbook amplification pattern,” where attempts to defend a figure can prolong the controversy rather than resolve it. “The algorithm rewards conflict, not resolution,” she added.
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Questions of Objectivity
Others see a deeper issue at play: the role of journalists in politically charged debates.
“First and foremost if Gayle King claims to be a journalist she needs to keep her opinions to herself as taking sides damages her credibility and respect for her in the public eye,” said communication psychologist Dr. Lillian Glass.
Glass argued that public alignment in such a polarized environment can carry professional consequences.
“She wants to show she is on the correct side in Hollywood which is anything against Trump so she will be employable. At her age this is especially crucial,” Glass noted.
“She is not an entertainer. Instead she is a news person and interviewer who needs to remain objective at all times,” she added. “She can’t have it both ways.”