Politics Jimmy Kimmel Jumps on Donald Trump's 'Joke About Death' as Feud Erupts Source: MEGA; @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel didn't back down from his 'widow' joke and pointed to a joke Donald Trump made about his own old age to King Charles. Lesley Abravanel April 29 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jimmy Kimmel responded to Donald and Melania Trump's demands for his firing by pointing out the irony in their criticism. During his monologue on Tuesday, April 28, Jimmy mocked the president for making a similar joke about his own age and mortality just one day after calling for Jimmy's dismissal for doing the same. Jimmy played a clip of the 79-year-old POTUS welcoming King Charles III and Queen Camilla. In the clip, Donald noted his parents' 63-year marriage before telling Melania, "That's a record we won't be able to match, darling. I'm sorry. Just not going to work out that way". Jimmy remarked, "Wait a minute — did he just make a joke about his death? My God. He should be fired for that.”

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Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live': "Only Donald Trump would demand I be fired for making a joke about his old age, and then a day later, go out and make a joke about his own old age." pic.twitter.com/RcOASYav8A — LateNighter (@latenightercom) April 29, 2026 Source: @latenightercom/X

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel joked about the president's 'old age.'

“Only Donald Trump would demand I be fired for making a joke about his old age and then a day later make a joke about his own old age,” he joked. Jimmy clarified that his original comment — that Melania had a "glow like an expectant widow"—was a "light roast" intended to poke fun at the couple's 23-year age difference. He explicitly rejected claims that it was a "call for violence" or "assassination," noting that the sketch aired on April 23, two days before a shooting occurred at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel made a poor joke about the first lady being a 'widow.'

Responding to Melania's accusation that his words were "hateful and violent," Jimmy suggested she should "have a conversation with [her] husband" if she wanted to dial back such rhetoric in the country. He also cited his First Amendment right to free speech. “It obviously was a joke about their age difference and the look of joy we see on her face every time they’re together. It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am,” Jimmy said in his Monday, April 27, monologue.

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Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Many people, including George Clooney, came to Jimmy's defense.

“It was not, by any stretch of the definition, a call to assassination, and they know that. I’ve been very vocal for many years, speaking out against gun violence, but I understand that the first lady had a stressful experience over the weekend, and probably every weekend is pretty stressful in that house,” he continued. Many people, including George Clooney, came to Jimmy's defense, calling it a joke and pointing to the president's heated and violent rhetoric.

Source: @JimmyKimmelLive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel previously made a remark about Charlie Kirk.