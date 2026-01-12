or
Article continues below advertisement
Gayle King's CBS Future Secured After Lunch Meeting With News Chief Bari Weiss

Gayle King met with CBS News chief Bari Weiss amid exit rumors.

Jan. 12 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

In the midst of swirling rumors regarding her future at CBS, Gayle King had a private lunch with the network's new news chief, Bari Weiss, and it seems the meeting provided some clarity.

Gayle King met privately with CBS News chief Bari Weiss over lunch.

After their “low-key lunch” at Upper West Side favorite, Cafe Luxembourg, a CBS spokesperson assured us, “We expect [King] to have a very long future here."

This meeting marks a crucial moment for King, who co-hosts CBS This Morning, as her contract is up in four months and speculation about her position continues to mount.

Since taking the reins in October, Weiss has made significant changes to CBS News, including overseeing layoffs and restructuring key roles. One of her notable moves was promoting King’s former co-host, Tony Dokoupil, to the coveted position of anchor for CBS Evening News, as well as bringing in veteran journalist Matt Gutman from ABC.

Tony Dokoupil was promoted to anchor of the 'CBS Evening News' amid leadership changes.

King addressed concerns about her job security in October 2025, shortly after Weiss's arrival, telling TMZ, “All I can say is this: From what I’m being told inside this building … all I’ve been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here. They like the job I’m doing. I like the job I’m doing!”

She did acknowledge on Sherri Shepherd’s show that while there is “drama” at the network, she hopes to stay clear of it.

Gayle King

Gayle King appeared on 'Sherri' and spoke about the changes at CBS.

Despite reports that King may exit when her contract ends in May, the response from the network indicates otherwise. Sources familiar with the situation revealed that King’s attorneys have been in discussions with CBS about her future, with speculation that she might transition into a “Diane Sawyer-type of role,” referring to the esteemed journalist’s position as a special contributor following her departure from ABC World News.

Diane Sawyer anchored 'ABC World News' from 2009 and 2014.

Witnesses saw King embracing a warm rapport with staff during her lunch outing, while Weiss maintained a low profile with security at the bar. King confirmed her friendly demeanor, jokingly saying, “I can confirm I was smiling and friendly with the staff…”

With her fate hanging in the balance, insiders suggest that while the whispers hint at an end to her tenure on the morning show, it’s clear that King remains a beloved figure at CBS.

