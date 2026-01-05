NEWS Gayle King Told to 'Get a Grip' After Complaining About Her Business Class Plane Seat Not Having a Window: 'Rich People Problems' Source: mega The 'CBS Mornings' anchor is facing backlash for complaining about her windowless seat. Allie Fasanella Jan. 5 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Gayle King's followers are mocking the CBS Mornings anchor for whining about her business class plane seat not coming as advertised. "C’mon @united!" the journalist wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, January 4, calling out the airline. "The flight attendant agreed it was NOT a window seat. He said he had never seen anything like this and while there was nothing he could do (full flight), he suggested I complain. This is me complaining…"

View this post on Instagram Source: @gayleking/instagram Gayle King called out United Airlines for her window seat not actually having a window.

Source: @gayleking/instagram The journalist's business class seat was clearly very roomy.

Alongside her caption, King, 71, posted a short clip that showed her ticket was for a window seat and panned to reveal her roomy sitting area. She also, of course, highlighted her lack of window as she tapped a wall to her left. "Back to work tomorrow! So lots of reading time when you’re on an 8-plus hour flight!" she noted.

'Rich People Problems'

Source: mega Gayle King was mocked for being 'out-of-touch.'

The television personality's post was quickly flooded with comments from users criticizing her for being "out-of-touch." While one user sarcastically asked, "How will she manage?" another instructed her to "get a grip." A third person wrote, "Imagine living a life where this is your biggest problem." A fourth quipped, "Rich people problems 😂."

'Astronauts Don’t Need Windows'

Source: mega Gayle King flew to space in April 2025.

Others couldn't help but take the opportunity to joke about King being an "astronaut," as she famously flew to space in April 2025. One person wrote, "Gayle, you’re an astronaut. Why aren’t you in the cockpit flying the plane?!" Another penned, "Girl you went to space! You seen enough 😂😂😂😂," while a third said, "Astronauts don’t need windows."

Is Gayle King Leaving 'CBS Mornings'?

Source: Sherri/YouTube Gayle King addressed rumors about being pushed out of her role during a sit-down with Sherri Shepherd in December 2025.

King's complaint about her windowless seat comes weeks after the longtime CBS Mornings host responded to speculation about her future at the talk show. Variety reported in October 2025 that the veteran broadcast journalist was expected to exit her role when her contract expired in May. King, who has held the CBS News job for 13 years, told Sherri Shepherd during a December 2025 appearance on Sherri, "I saw those rumors. What I say is this: 'I’m not going to negotiate in the press.'"

Gayle King Confirmed There Will Be 'Changes'

Source: Sherri/YouTube The broadcast journalist confirmed there will be some 'changes' at the morning show.