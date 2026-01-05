Gayle King Told to 'Get a Grip' After Complaining About Her Business Class Plane Seat Not Having a Window: 'Rich People Problems'
Jan. 5 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Gayle King's followers are mocking the CBS Mornings anchor for whining about her business class plane seat not coming as advertised.
"C’mon @united!" the journalist wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday, January 4, calling out the airline. "The flight attendant agreed it was NOT a window seat. He said he had never seen anything like this and while there was nothing he could do (full flight), he suggested I complain. This is me complaining…"
Alongside her caption, King, 71, posted a short clip that showed her ticket was for a window seat and panned to reveal her roomy sitting area.
She also, of course, highlighted her lack of window as she tapped a wall to her left.
"Back to work tomorrow! So lots of reading time when you’re on an 8-plus hour flight!" she noted.
'Rich People Problems'
The television personality's post was quickly flooded with comments from users criticizing her for being "out-of-touch."
While one user sarcastically asked, "How will she manage?" another instructed her to "get a grip."
A third person wrote, "Imagine living a life where this is your biggest problem."
A fourth quipped, "Rich people problems 😂."
'Astronauts Don’t Need Windows'
Others couldn't help but take the opportunity to joke about King being an "astronaut," as she famously flew to space in April 2025.
One person wrote, "Gayle, you’re an astronaut. Why aren’t you in the cockpit flying the plane?!"
Another penned, "Girl you went to space! You seen enough 😂😂😂😂," while a third said, "Astronauts don’t need windows."
Is Gayle King Leaving 'CBS Mornings'?
King's complaint about her windowless seat comes weeks after the longtime CBS Mornings host responded to speculation about her future at the talk show.
Variety reported in October 2025 that the veteran broadcast journalist was expected to exit her role when her contract expired in May.
King, who has held the CBS News job for 13 years, told Sherri Shepherd during a December 2025 appearance on Sherri, "I saw those rumors. What I say is this: 'I’m not going to negotiate in the press.'"
Gayle King Confirmed There Will Be 'Changes'
Addressing Tony Dokoupil becoming the new anchor of CBS Evening News — a move that raised questions about her future at the morning show — she candidly told Shepherd, "Tony’s promotion is certainly going to mean changes at CBS Mornings. There’s no question about that, so we shall see."
She added, "I hear one thing in the building and one thing outside of the building. I’ll be reading one thing, and I’m like, 'that’s not true.'"