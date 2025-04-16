or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Gayle King
OK LogoNEWS

Gayle King 'Wishes' More People Would 'Go to Space' Before Calling Blue Origin 'Terrible': 'Have Y'all Been?'

Photo of Gayle King.
Source: MEGA

Gayle King flew to space on Monday, April 14.

By:

April 16 2025, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Gayle King's trip to space was literally out of this world — though many critics have instead labeled it "out of touch."

In an interview published on Tuesday, April 15, the CBS Mornings co-host responded to backlash the all-female Blue Origin flight crew faced after taking a roughly 11-minute journey past the Kármán line and back down to Earth.

Article continues below advertisement
gayle king addresses backlash blue origin flight space expensive
Source: MEGA

The news broadcaster conquered her fear of flying by taking a trip to space.

Article continues below advertisement

King claimed she used to relate to complaints about Jeff Bezos' aerospace company until she researched "what Blue Origin does" and "what their intention is" — which she explained is "to figure out a way to harness the waste here and put it in space to make the Earth a better place."

The famous broadcaster pointed out how "we use space technology all the time" through GPS and satellites, insisting, "every time a flight goes up, they get some type of information that can be used for something else."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: extratv/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement
gayle king addresses backlash blue origin flight space expensive
Source: MEGA

Gayle King was among Blue Origin's first all-female flight crew.

Article continues below advertisement

"So I wish people would do more due diligence. And then my question is, have y’all been to space? Go to space or go to Blue Origin and see what they do and then come back and say, 'This is a terrible thing,'" King declared, though one of critics' main arguments involved the lack of availability for all walks of life to take the tourist trip above the sky.

While King is aware booking a flight with Blue Origin is "expensive," she believes "if you get enough people who are interested, it doesn’t have to be." (Exact pricing has not been revealed at this time, though customers looking to take part in the experience can book a $150,000 "fully refundable deposit" to "begin the order process.")

MORE ON:
Gayle King

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
gayle king addresses backlash blue origin flight space expensive
Source: MEGA

Gayle King responded to backlash the women faced for the 'expensive' adventure.

Article continues below advertisement

The TV star even slammed social media trolls calling the experience a "ride," stating: "You never see a man, a male astronaut, who’s going up in space and they say, ‘Oh, he took a ride.’ … It’s always referred to as a flight or a journey, so I feel that’s a little disrespectful to what the mission was and the work that Blue Origin does."

No matter who she left unhappy by traveling beyond Earth's atmosphere, King refuses to let anyone dim her light.

Article continues below advertisement

"I know there are cranky Yankees, I know there are some haters, but I’m not gonna let people steal my joy and steal the joy of what we did or what we accomplished that day," she vowed. "I’m just not going to let it in. I’m not."

"And these are some of my friends that are throwing shade!" the mom-of-two noted after various members of the entertainment industry publicly ridiculed Monday's space expedition.

Article continues below advertisement
gayle king addresses backlash blue origin flight space expensive
Source: MEGA

Blue Origin's goal is to become the pioneer of space tourism.

Article continues below advertisement

Among those individuals included Olivia Munn — who took a moment while guest hosting Today With Jenna & Friends to slam King, pop star Katy Perry and Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, for participating in the journey when the country remains in a state of chaos down on Earth.

NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn were also passengers in the six-person capsule.

"There are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What are you guys going to do up in space?" the actress asked.

Additional celebrity critics of Blue Origin included Emily Ratajkowski, Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde and more.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.