Gayle King 'Wishes' More People Would 'Go to Space' Before Calling Blue Origin 'Terrible': 'Have Y'all Been?'

"So I wish people would do more due diligence. And then my question is, have y’all been to space? Go to space or go to Blue Origin and see what they do and then come back and say, 'This is a terrible thing,'" King declared, though one of critics' main arguments involved the lack of availability for all walks of life to take the tourist trip above the sky.

While King is aware booking a flight with Blue Origin is "expensive," she believes "if you get enough people who are interested, it doesn’t have to be." (Exact pricing has not been revealed at this time, though customers looking to take part in the experience can book a $150,000 "fully refundable deposit" to "begin the order process.")