Gayle King 'Wishes' More People Would 'Go to Space' Before Calling Blue Origin 'Terrible': 'Have Y'all Been?'
Gayle King's trip to space was literally out of this world — though many critics have instead labeled it "out of touch."
In an interview published on Tuesday, April 15, the CBS Mornings co-host responded to backlash the all-female Blue Origin flight crew faced after taking a roughly 11-minute journey past the Kármán line and back down to Earth.
King claimed she used to relate to complaints about Jeff Bezos' aerospace company until she researched "what Blue Origin does" and "what their intention is" — which she explained is "to figure out a way to harness the waste here and put it in space to make the Earth a better place."
The famous broadcaster pointed out how "we use space technology all the time" through GPS and satellites, insisting, "every time a flight goes up, they get some type of information that can be used for something else."
"So I wish people would do more due diligence. And then my question is, have y’all been to space? Go to space or go to Blue Origin and see what they do and then come back and say, 'This is a terrible thing,'" King declared, though one of critics' main arguments involved the lack of availability for all walks of life to take the tourist trip above the sky.
While King is aware booking a flight with Blue Origin is "expensive," she believes "if you get enough people who are interested, it doesn’t have to be." (Exact pricing has not been revealed at this time, though customers looking to take part in the experience can book a $150,000 "fully refundable deposit" to "begin the order process.")
The TV star even slammed social media trolls calling the experience a "ride," stating: "You never see a man, a male astronaut, who’s going up in space and they say, ‘Oh, he took a ride.’ … It’s always referred to as a flight or a journey, so I feel that’s a little disrespectful to what the mission was and the work that Blue Origin does."
No matter who she left unhappy by traveling beyond Earth's atmosphere, King refuses to let anyone dim her light.
"I know there are cranky Yankees, I know there are some haters, but I’m not gonna let people steal my joy and steal the joy of what we did or what we accomplished that day," she vowed. "I’m just not going to let it in. I’m not."
"And these are some of my friends that are throwing shade!" the mom-of-two noted after various members of the entertainment industry publicly ridiculed Monday's space expedition.
Among those individuals included Olivia Munn — who took a moment while guest hosting Today With Jenna & Friends to slam King, pop star Katy Perry and Bezos' fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, for participating in the journey when the country remains in a state of chaos down on Earth.
NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn were also passengers in the six-person capsule.
"There are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What are you guys going to do up in space?" the actress asked.
Additional celebrity critics of Blue Origin included Emily Ratajkowski, Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde and more.