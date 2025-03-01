Gene Hackman's Best Roles in Pictures: From 'Superman' to 'The French Connection' and More
Bonnie and Clyde
Years after his debut in Hollywood, Gene Hackman scored a career breakthrough in Bonnie and Clyde in 1967. In his breakout role, he played Buck Barrow, brother to Warren Beatty's Clyde Barrow, who joined Clyde and Faye Dunaway's Bonnie Parker in committing crimes.
Hackman's performance helped him earn his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
I Never Sang for My Father
Hackman got another Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in I Never Sang for My Father, portraying Gene Garrison. The film, which was based on a hit Broadway drama, also featured Melvyn Douglas and Dorothy Stickney.
Mississippi Burning
The 1988 film Mississippi Burning got Hackman his fourth Oscar nomination. In the flick, he starred as FBI Agent Rupert Anderson opposite Willem Dafoe's Agent Alan Ward.
Superman
Hackman solidified his legacy with his notable portrayal of Lex Luthor in Superman. He reprised his villain role in the two sequels: Superman II in 1980 and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace in 1987.
The Birdcage
Hackman showed his funny side in the 1996 comedy The Birdcage, playing the role of conservative senator Kevin Keeley.
Robin Williams and Nathan Lane appeared alongside Hackman in the Mike Nichols-directed film.
The Conversation
In Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation, Hackman's Harry Caul unleashed the actor's unmatched skills as he acted alongside Harrison Ford, Frederic Forrest and Cindy Williams. The film made waves at the 47th Academy Awards by scoring nominations for Best Picture, Best Sound and Best Original Screenplay.
The French Connection
Among Hackman's films, The French Connection was among the most successful ones, earning him his first-ever Oscar win for Best Actor for his portrayal of New York police detective Popeye Doyle. The success of the Academy Award-winning flick spawned a 1975 sequel, which also had Hackman onboard.
The Quick and the Dead
Hackman appeared as Redemption's sadistic mayor John Herod in The Quick and the Dead. He joined the star-studded cast that included Sharon Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.
Unforgiven
In 1992, Hackman joined the cast of Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven, playing the role of Little Bill Daggett. His portrayal of the violent sheriff earned him his second Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor.
Welcome to Mooseport
Before retiring, Hackman showcased his comedic side in his final film appearance in Donald Petrie's Welcome to Mooseport, which also starred Ray Romano, Marcia Gay Harden, Maura Tierney and Fred Savage, among others.