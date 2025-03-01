or
Gene Hackman's Best Roles in Pictures: From 'Superman' to 'The French Connection' and More

Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman was a vital force in Hollywood's film industry, with an illustrious career spanning almost five decades.

March 1 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Bonnie and Clyde

Source: Movieclips/YouTube

Gene Hackman died on February 26 at the age of 95.

Years after his debut in Hollywood, Gene Hackman scored a career breakthrough in Bonnie and Clyde in 1967. In his breakout role, he played Buck Barrow, brother to Warren Beatty's Clyde Barrow, who joined Clyde and Faye Dunaway's Bonnie Parker in committing crimes.

Hackman's performance helped him earn his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

I Never Sang for My Father

Source: MEGA

He began pursuing an acting career in the 1950s.

Hackman got another Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in I Never Sang for My Father, portraying Gene Garrison. The film, which was based on a hit Broadway drama, also featured Melvyn Douglas and Dorothy Stickney.

Mississippi Burning

Source: Movieclips/YouTube

Gene Hackman earned awards throughout his active career years, including two Oscars.

The 1988 film Mississippi Burning got Hackman his fourth Oscar nomination. In the flick, he starred as FBI Agent Rupert Anderson opposite Willem Dafoe's Agent Alan Ward.

Superman

Source: MEGA

He retired from acting after working in 'Welcome to Mooseport' in 2004.

Hackman solidified his legacy with his notable portrayal of Lex Luthor in Superman. He reprised his villain role in the two sequels: Superman II in 1980 and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace in 1987.

The Birdcage

Source: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

Gene Hackman was first married to Faye Maltese.

Hackman showed his funny side in the 1996 comedy The Birdcage, playing the role of conservative senator Kevin Keeley.

Robin Williams and Nathan Lane appeared alongside Hackman in the Mike Nichols-directed film.

Gene Hackman

The Conversation

Source: StudiocanalUK/YouTube

He had three kids with his first wife.

In Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation, Hackman's Harry Caul unleashed the actor's unmatched skills as he acted alongside Harrison Ford, Frederic Forrest and Cindy Williams. The film made waves at the 47th Academy Awards by scoring nominations for Best Picture, Best Sound and Best Original Screenplay.

The French Connection

Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

Gene Hackman wed Betsy Arakawa in 1991.

Among Hackman's films, The French Connection was among the most successful ones, earning him his first-ever Oscar win for Best Actor for his portrayal of New York police detective Popeye Doyle. The success of the Academy Award-winning flick spawned a 1975 sequel, which also had Hackman onboard.

The Quick and the Dead

Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were married from 1991 until their deaths on February 26.

Hackman appeared as Redemption's sadistic mayor John Herod in The Quick and the Dead. He joined the star-studded cast that included Sharon Stone, Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.

Unforgiven

Source: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube

He had voiceover jobs after his retirement.

In 1992, Hackman joined the cast of Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven, playing the role of Little Bill Daggett. His portrayal of the violent sheriff earned him his second Oscar win for Best Supporting Actor.

Welcome to Mooseport

Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman's cause of death has yet to be determined.

Before retiring, Hackman showcased his comedic side in his final film appearance in Donald Petrie's Welcome to Mooseport, which also starred Ray Romano, Marcia Gay Harden, Maura Tierney and Fred Savage, among others.

