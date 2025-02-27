NEWS Gene Hackman 'Lost Touch' With Son, Had Strained Relationship With His 3 Children Prior to Tragic Death Source: MEGA Gene Hackman had a strained relationship with his children.

In the wake of Gene Hackman's death, his strained relationship with his children has come to light.

Source: MEGA Gene Hackman's relationship with his kids suffered as he became more famous.

The late actor fathered three children: son Christopher and daughters Elizabeth and Leslie, all from his first marriage to Faye Maltese in the 1960’s. When his children were born, Gene and his family were living in a tiny apartment in New York, as his career had yet to take off. The apartment was far from luxe, with the brood living in a “cold water walk-up” apartment, meaning there was no hot water, shower or central heating.

Source: MEGA When Gene Hackman's children were born, he was not a successful star.

Eventually, Gene made it on Broadway, which led to the start of his career in Hollywood. As The French Connection actor got more work opportunities, it meant less time with his loved ones. “You spend so many years wanting desperately to be recognized as having the talent and then when you're starting to be offered these parts, it's very tough to turn anything down,” he told GQ in 2011. “Even though I had a family, I took jobs that would separate us for three or four months at a time. The temptations in that, the money and recognition, it was too much for the poor boy in me. I wasn't able to handle that."

Source: MEGA Gene Hackman claimed it was tough to be the son or daughter of a celebrity.

Gene’s “big break” came when he landed a supporting role in Bonnie and Clyde, making way for him to garner more and more roles. Unfortunately, this had a detrimental effect on his relationship with Faye, and they ended up divorcing in 1986. Gene also noted his fame had a negative impact on his kids, telling The Irish Independent in 2000 it’s “tough” to be the “son or daughter of a celebrity.” "I couldn't always be home with them when they were growing up and then, living in California, they've had my success always hanging over their heads,” he added. Things became so strained with Christopher, and they “lost touch."

“Maybe it had to do with being gone so much, doing location films when he was at an age where he needed support and guidance,” he told GQ. “It was very tough for me to be gone for three months and then come home and start bossing him around."

Source: MEGA Betsy Arakawa helped Gene Hackman patch up his relationship with his children.