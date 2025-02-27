Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's Deaths Officially Declared 'Suspicious' as Pills Were 'Scattered' in Their New Mexico Home

Gene Hackman , Betsy Arakawa and one of their dogs were shockingly found dead on February 26 — and, now, their deaths have officially been declared as "suspicious."

“The death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak," the affadavit reads.

As TMZ explained, Arakawa was found lying on her right side in her bathroom on the ground, while a space heater was found near her head, which the deputy believes may have fallen if she fell to the ground. He also noticed the open pill bottle on the counter, with medicine scattered about. The deputy noted she had likely been dead for some time, as her body was decomposing, her face was bloated and her hands and feet were starting to mummify.

Hackman was found in a room off of their kitchen, where he allegedly fell suddenly, as his sunglasses were found next to him.