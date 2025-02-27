NEWS Gene Hackman 'Looked a Little Grizzled But in Good Shape' During One of Star's Final Outings Before His Death Source: MEGA Gene Hackman was found dead in his home on Wednesday, February 26.

Gene Hackman was not looking his best during one of his last photographed outings. According to a report, the reclusive Oscar winner — who was found dead in his home on Wednesday, February 26 — appeared particularly thin on a March 2024 outing, which occured nearly one year before his passing.

Source: MEGA Gene Hackman won an Oscar for his performance in 'The French Connection.'

The photos from his stroll in Santa Fe, N.M. — which were the first taken of him in five years — showed the star, then 94, after enjoying a meal with wife Betsy Arakawa at a restaurant. Though The French Connection alum used a cane, eyewitnesses claimed he appeared alert and happy.

“He looked a little grizzled, but in good shape,” the insider spilled at the time. Shortly after the dinner date with his then 63-year-old wife — who was also found dead in their home on February 26 — the actor was pictured at 7-Eleven for coffee and pie. Hackman left his cane at home for the quick errand.

Source: MEGA Gene Hackman was photographed picking up coffee and pie at 7-Eleven in 2024.

Hackman and Arakawa were last photographed back in 2003 at the Golden Globe Awards. The Birdcage star retired from the stage in 2004 and the pair “retreated to a happy life together.” Hackman moved on to writing historical novels. As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, February 27, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the couple and their dog had passed away.

“We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths, however, exact cause of death has not been determined at this time,” the official shared. Hackman and Arakawa had been married since 1991 and most of their partnership stayed away from the spotlight.

Source: MEGA Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa tied the knot in 1991.

When the Bonnie and Clyde alum retired, he explained his reasoning while speaking with Reuters. "The business for me is very stressful. The compromises that you have to make in films are just part of the beast," he shared, "and it had gotten to a point where I just didn't feel like I wanted to do it anymore."

The writer — who penned Wake of the Perdido Star (1999), Justice for None (2004), Vermillion (2004) and Escape from Andersonville (2008) with Daniel Lenihan — noted how his new profession was more suited for him at that point in his life. "I like the loneliness of [writing], actually. It's similar in some ways to acting, but it's more private and I feel like I have more control over what I'm trying to say and do," he stated. "There's always a compromise in acting and in film, you work with so many people and everyone has an opinion."

Source: MEGA Gene Hackman become a historical author after leaving acting in 2004.

"But with the books, it's just Dan and I and our opinions. I don't know that I like it better than acting, it's just different. I find it relaxing and comforting," Hackman added.