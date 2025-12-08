or
Article continues below advertisement
Gene Simmons Blames Former Kiss Member Ace Frehley's 'Bad Decisions' for His Death: 'It Breaks My Heart'

split photo of gene simmons and ace frehley
Source: mega

The founding KISS member passed away due to blunt trauma injuries to his head after a fall in October.

Dec. 8 2025, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Gene Simmons is getting candid about his friend and fellow KISS bandmate Ace Frehley’s death.

Simmons, 76, told an outlet on Saturday, December 6, that he believes Frehley's "bad decisions" related to substance abuse led to his October death at age 74. Frehley died of blunt trauma injuries to the head after falling down the stairs of his Morristown, NJ, home.

Article continues below advertisement

Gene Simmons Thinks Substance Abuse Issues Led to Ace Frehley's Death

image of 'He refused [advice] from people that cared about him,' Simmons said.
Source: mega

'He refused [advice] from people that cared about him,' Gene Simmons said.

"He refused [advice] from people that cared about him — including yours truly — to try to change his lifestyle. In and out of bad decisions," Simmons shared. "Falling down the stairs — I’m not a doctor — doesn’t kill you. There may have been other issues, and it breaks my heart."

The KISS frontman continued, "The saddest thing — you reap what you shall sow unfortunately."

Article continues below advertisement

KISS Just Received a Kennedy Center Honor

image of KISS was awarded with a Kennedy Center Honor on Saturday, December 6.
Source: mega

KISS was awarded with a Kennedy Center Honor on Saturday, December 6.

Simmons' comments came on the same day he reunited with surviving KISS members Paul Stanley, 73, and Peter Criss, 79, in Washington, D.C., to receive a Kennedy Center Honor.

The iconic performer lamented Frehley's absence in D.C., spilling: "Saddest of all perhaps is that Ace just couldn’t stay alive long enough to sit there proudly at the Kennedy Center and listen to – I can’t even tell you who’s going to come out … really impressive people, just to say how much KISS meant to them. What can you say – sad."

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley Had Allegedly Been Sober for Decades

image of Ace Frehley celebrated 17 years of sobriety in an Instagram post in 2023.
Source: mega

Ace Frehley celebrated 17 years of sobriety in an Instagram post in 2023.

Frehley had apparently been sober for nearly approximately two decades at the time of his passing.

In 2023, the original lead guitarist and founding KISS member celebrated 17 years of sobriety with an Instagram post.

"Sobriety is a new lease on life, a new beginning, a chance at living a healthier, happier existence and knowing that you are in control of your life, that every day is a blessing," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

image of It was originally reported that Ace Frehley had suffered a brain bleed.
Source: mega

It was originally reported that Ace Frehley had suffered a brain bleed.

Frehley's family confirmed his death on October 16 after was reported the rocker suffered a brain bleed due to a fall weeks prior.

"We are completely devastated and heartbroken," their statement read. "In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth."

Article continues below advertisement

Gene Simmons Wished He 'Practiced More Tough Love' With Ace Frehley

image of Gene Simmons said he wished he 'practiced more tough love' with Ace Frehley.
Source: mega

Gene Simmons said he wished he 'practiced more tough love' with Ace Frehley.

Simmons previously opened up about Frehley's death on the KISS Kruise in Las Vegas on November 16.

"If I have any regrets, my hand to God, it's that I sometimes — and I think we all go through this sometimes — wish we were smarter and better at trying to help Ace and Peter have better lives," he expressed.

"Tough love is a good idea in my opinion, with your children, with the people you love, with the people you care about, with the people you work with," he continued. "It's not going to be a popular thing, or you're going to argue about it, but in the long run you're going to be helping that person hopefully change their life."

