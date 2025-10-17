or
Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley 'Devastated' Over KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley's Death: 'Irreplaceable'

Source: MEGA

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are mourning the death of KISS guitarist Ace Frehley.

Oct. 17 2025, Published 8:43 a.m. ET

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are mourning the heartbreaking loss of their KISS bandmate Ace Frehley.

On Thursday, October 16, the legendary guitarist passed away at 74, and shortly after, his former bandmates expressed their grief in a joint statement.

We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history,” they shared via a publication. “He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy.”

Source: MEGA

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are mourning Ace Frehley’s death.

They added their thoughts are with Frehley’s estranged wife, Jeanette Trerotola, his daughter, Monique Frehley, and “all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”

Peter Criss, the band’s original drummer, also released an emotional message on his website.

“With a broken heart and deep, deep sadness, my brother Ace Frehley has passed away. He died peacefully with his family around him. My wife and I were with him to the end as well. I love you my brother,” he wrote. “My love and prayers go out to Jeanette, Monique, Charlie and Nancy and all of Ace’s extended family, bandmates, fans and friends. May the Lord comfort you at this difficult time.”

Source: MEGA

The guitarist passed away at 74 after weeks on life support.

Peter went on to praise Ace’s impact on the music world.

“As a founding member of the rock group KISS and in Ace’s solo career, Ace influenced and touched the hearts of millions of people. His legacy will live on in the music industry and in the hearts of the KISS Army,” he continued. “At this time I ask all of you to please be respectful to Ace’s family and allow them to grieve privately. To the KISS Army and Ace’s Rock Soldiers, my heart is with you all… Broken.”

As OK! previously reported, Ace — who co-founded KISS in 1973 — had been on life support for weeks after suffering a serious fall in his home studio.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” his family said in a statement. “In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Reports revealed that Ace suffered a brain bleed due to the accident and had been on a ventilator “for some time.”

Source: MEGA

Ace Frehley co-founded KISS in 1973.

Sadly, his condition “had not improved,” his family shared before his passing.

News of Ace’s injury first surfaced on September 25, when his official Instagram page confirmed that he had taken “a minor fall” and was hospitalized.

“Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital. He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time,” the post read. “As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th.”

The post ended on a hopeful note, saying, “Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4.

Source: MEGA

Ace Frehley’s family announced the news on October 16.

Source: @acefrehleyofficial/Instagram

But just weeks later, another update confirmed his declining health.

“Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates,” his team announced.

