George and Amal Clooney Reveal Twins Alexander and Ella, 7, Inherited Their Famous Dad's Prankster Ways: 'Learning From the Best'

Photo of Amal and George Clooney.
Source: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney's kids are professional pranksters in the making!

Sept. 27 2024, Updated 2:30 p.m. ET

There's a mini George Clooney running around!

While speaking with reporters on the red carpet at the 2024 Albie Awards on Thursday night, September 26, the Ocean's Eleven actor and his wife, Amal Clooney provided a glimpse inside their chaotic household — where the A-list stars raise their adorable twins, Alexander and Ella, 7.

george amal clooney twins alexander ella inherited dads pranking
Source: MEGA

The A-list couple revealed their twins, Alexander and Ella, 7, love pranking people — just like their dad.

Known notoriously for hilariously pranking fellow famous faces in Hollywood, George revealed the duo's children may have inherited his mischievous ways.

"Alexander and Ella both do it, don’t they," the Batman & Robin actor admitted, as Amal noted pranking inside of the Clooney household has gotten "really bad."

george amal clooney twins alexander ella inherited dads pranking
Source: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney tied the knot in 2014.

"My son has access to Hollywood-grade props, like fake cockroaches and mice," the brunette bombshell, 46, admitted. "And he now has a 3D printer. So I can’t tell you the things I’m finding under my documents, under my pillow."

While the couple's son might be driving his mother crazy, George, 63, loves every bit of his little guy's creative schemes.

george amal clooney twins alexander ella inherited dads pranking
Source: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney try to keep their children away from the spotlight.

"When Alexander executes the pranks, and George sees it, he just looks at him, and he’s like, 'Son, I am so proud of you,'" Amal shared, as her husband confessed: "I’ve never been prouder."

"He’s learning from the best," Amal — whose makeup and skincare was done using Charlotte Tilbury ahead of her red carpet appearance —quipped of Alexander.

George previously shed light on his hilarious history of pranking during an appearance on the Tuesday, September 17, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Every actor I know I’ve sent a letter from Bill Clinton. I try to find their worst film and I tell them, 'So I was on the plane and [watching your movie],'" the Ticket to Paradise star recalled of times he's posed as the 42nd president of the United States, noting a time he also pretended to be his close friend Brad Pitt while pranking his famous pals.

george amal clooney twins alexander ella inherited dads pranking
Source: MEGA

George Clooney is the ultimate jokester!

"The Brad Pitt one was brutal. I sent it to everybody. I sent it to Don Cheadle. I sent it to Tom Cruise, saying they want to do [Interview with the Vampire 2], but this time Brad wants to play Lestat," he spilled.

George continued: "I sent it to Meryl Streep with a box of CDs for dialect. I said, 'This guy helped me with my accent in Troy, and I think he could really help you.'"

While promoting his and Pitt's new film Wolfs on the late-night talk show, the ER star admitted to tricking the movie's director, Jon Watts, into being nervous about talking to the Bullet Train actor about starring in the film — just for a good laugh.

"I really made him go through the pitch with me, I made him work on it. 'Tell me how you're going to say it, don't do that,'" George told host Jimmy Kimmel. "I really just scared the absolute s--- out of him before [he called Brad]."

