Britney Spears Triggered by Past Parental Abuse After Watching Prank Video of Little Girl: 'I'm Extremely Sensitive'

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
By:

Sep. 19 2023, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Britney Spears' inner trauma has been unveiled after the pop star was left extremely upset by a video of a little girl.

On Monday, September 18, the 41-year-old re-shared a clip to Instagram of two females using a much-younger girl's head to crack an egg, mimicking a trend that has gone viral across social media platforms.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears felt triggered after watching two older girl's pull a prank on a much younger little girl.

The Princess of Pop expressed her outrage toward the video in the caption of the post, admitting she wishes the tiny tot would have "slapped the s--- out of them" after the little girl was visibly upset by the actions, as the youngin said, "That wasn't very nice."

Roughly six hours after re-posting the clip, Spears was still extremely hurt by what she had watched and uploaded a lengthy statement to her Instagram Story, seemingly feeling triggered by the past trauma and abuse she had faced from her family throughout her 13-year conservatorship.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

"I'm not complaining about this video ... it's actually really cute but with no sound it has a different effect!!! For me, it feels darker ... similar things have been done to me so I look at this with different eyes!!!" Spears confessed, explaining to her followers why a video that was meant for humor ended up leaving her distraught.

"Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me but I kept them because I loved them!!!" the "Circus" singer admitted, seemingly in reference to her parents and siblings she has previously slammed for putting her through years of torturous control and manipulation.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star was freed from her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021.

Source: OK!

"I'm extremely sensitive to anybody laughing at someone or bullying in any way!!!" Spears added, noting, "There's so much I've kept private that's gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know."

"Until then, there's three sides to every story!!! Your side, my side and the truth!!! The child within is the trust, the girl in the middle is the truth... watch it NOW with no sound!!!" Spears concluded, hoping her followers could understand where she is coming from.

