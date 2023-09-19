Britney Spears Triggered by Past Parental Abuse After Watching Prank Video of Little Girl: 'I'm Extremely Sensitive'

"I'm not complaining about this video ... it's actually really cute but with no sound it has a different effect!!! For me, it feels darker ... similar things have been done to me so I look at this with different eyes!!!" Spears confessed, explaining to her followers why a video that was meant for humor ended up leaving her distraught.

"Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me but I kept them because I loved them!!!" the "Circus" singer admitted, seemingly in reference to her parents and siblings she has previously slammed for putting her through years of torturous control and manipulation.