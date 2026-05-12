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George Clooney 'Barely Standing' After Wife Amal's 'Dangerous' 65th Birthday Surprise: 'You Have to Be Very Careful'

Photo of George and Amal Clooney
Source: MEGA

George Clooney admitted his wife Amal's birthday present to him was a 'dangerous thing.'

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May 12 2026, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

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George Clooney’s wife, Amal, presented him with an expected 65th birthday gift.

During an interview at the King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday, May 11, the couple explained the odd surprise.

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Image of George Clooney's friends 'posed as waiters' for his birthday.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney's friends 'posed as waiters' for his birthday.

“I just surprised him on his birthday, actually with a number of things that…” Amal, 48, told British Vogue before George cut her off.

“Yeah, she had friends of mine show up posing,” the actor added, with his wife concluding, “Posing as waiters.”

“It’s a dangerous thing to surprise someone when they turn 65 because you could drop. You know, that could be the end of you, so you have to be very careful when you surprise people,” George admitted, noting he is “still standing, barely,” after the festivities.

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Image of George Clooney celebrated his birthday in St. Tropez.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney celebrated his birthday in St. Tropez.

Earlier this month, the duo was spotted celebrating the Broadway star’s birthday in St. Tropez. They were photographed lounging on a boat, strolling by the water and enjoying lunch with friends.

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George and Amal Clooney Offer Their Twins Advice

Image of George Clooney turned 65 on May 6.
Source: MEGA

George Clooney turned 65 on May 6.

Elsewhere in Monday’s interview, the lovebirds revealed what advice they would give their 8-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

“Don’t mix grain and grape,” George quipped. “I think that’s important for the children to know, don’t mix the two.”

Amal, on the other hand, declared, “I think we want them to stay curious, ask lots of questions and challenge the things that don’t make sense to them like much of what’s going on in the world.”

“You see my wife, she gives an elegant answer, and then I give the important answer,” George joked.

“And ask your dad when it comes to drinks!” Amal added.

Amal Clooney Was 'All Over' Husband George About 'Ditching His Drinking'

Image of George and Amal Clooney share twins.
Source: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney share twins.

A source told RadarOnline.com on Tuesday, May 5, that Amal is not pleased about his alcohol habits.

"His wife was all over him about ditching his drinking after he was hospitalized in December [2020]," the insider explained of George, who suffered pancreatitis following rapid weight loss for his role in The Midnight Sky. "She wants him to take better care of himself so he can properly take care of his family."

The 48-year-old is reportedly “fed up with George’s risk-taking” and wants him to make changes to his lifestyle.

“She’s demanding he take better care of himself — so he’ll be around to care for his kids!" the insider emphasized.

The source added, "He’s feeling better and looks great, but he’s been a real pain in the butt. Even Amal is looking forward to when he can safely have a couple of drinks again!"

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