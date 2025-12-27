EXCLUSIVE George Clooney and Wife Amal Plagued by $16 Million Property Headache in Britain Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney may be facing a headache with their lavish property in Sonning, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Dec. 27 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

OK! can reveal George Clooney and his wife, Amal, are facing an unexpected challenge with their picturesque $16 million riverside mansion in Sonning – a slump in local property values that has knocked millions off its worth. The Hollywood power couple, both now 64 and 47 respectively, purchased their Grade II-listed home on the Berkshire-Oxfordshire border in the U.K. in 2014, describing it at the time as their dream retreat from the glare of Los Angeles. Since then, they have carried out an extensive renovation project, transforming the historic property into a luxurious family base for themselves and their 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney own a mansion in Sonning.

Article continues below advertisement

But after a decade of ownership, the idyllic setting on the River Thames could now be costing them dearly. According to property website Rightmove: "The historical sold prices in Sonning Eye over the last year were 35 percent down on the 2018 peak of £1,250,000 [$1,661.81.]" Market analysts have expressed concern that such a sharp downturn could pose problems for homeowners in the area. "Even famous homeowners can't escape market downturns, and properties near the water tend to take the hardest hit when flooding becomes a concern," said a local property expert. The Clooneys' property has also been no stranger to water woes. Although their luxury pad itself has been spared significant damage, their expansive gardens have suffered severe flooding during periods of heavy rain in recent years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney's home may be costing them a hefty fee.

Article continues below advertisement

The proximity to the Thames has made Sonning notorious for its floodplain issues, with several luxury homes experiencing repeat waterlogging. A local resident, who asked not to be named, said: "Each winter brings the same problem – the river overflows, the gardens flood, and we're all waiting for things to dry out. Even the Clooneys have to deal with it." Experts believe the recurrent flooding patterns have affected local house prices, leaving some homeowners unable to recoup their investments. One property consultant said: "A 35 percent fall is huge. Most markets only move by a few points, so a drop like that really shakes things up – even for big-name owners like the Clooneys." However, the couple appears unfazed by the slide. Friends say they have no plans to sell the Georgian mansion and continue to divide their time between their European homes. The Clooneys' global portfolio includes Villa Oleandra on Lake Como, Italy, and a sprawling wine estate in Provence, France, which they purchased in 2021 for $11 million.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney reportedly have no plans to sell their mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

It's in Provence, not Sonning, where the family has set down more permanent roots. George said in a recent interview: "[I was] worried about raising our kids in L. A., in the culture of Hollywood."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney prefer life in the countryside.