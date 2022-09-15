George Clooney Looks Dapper While Wearing Coordinated Denim Alongside Wife Amal Clooney
Cut from the same cloth! George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, rocked coordinated outfits when they touched down in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 13, with their 5-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.
The Oceans Twelve star, 61, wore a simple pair of dungarees, dark gray collared shirt and sunglasses, while his spouse, 44, took a more elegant twist on the ensemble. The Lebanese-British barrister wore a pair of straight-legged jeans and a navy collard shirt, but she incorporated a pop of color with a rose-toned leather jacket.
GEORGE CLOONEY & AMAL AMONG HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO DINED WITH PRINCE CHARLES AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE
The duo was smiling while arriving in the Californian city with their two tots.
The Clooneys have become a Hollywood "It" couple since they began dating back in 2013. The pair met through a mutual friend who brought the human rights attorney as a plus-one to Clooney's home in Lake Cuomo, Italy. The Casamigos founder shared details on their love story during his 2018 appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.
“I got a call from my agent, who said, 'I met this woman who's coming to your house who you're going to marry,'" Clooney shared. "The funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting, so my parents were there, and we just talked, and we stayed up all night talking."
It came as a surprise to the once notorious bachelor that the chance encounter ultimately led to finding a lifelong romance.
"It felt like the most natural thing in the world," the businessman told Vogue a few years ago. "Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making." Amal echoed her husband's thoughts.
"I was 35 when I met him," she recalled to the publication. "It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that."