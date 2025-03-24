Donald Trump Slams 'Second-Rate Movie Star' George Clooney's '60 Minutes' Interview, Calls Actor a 'Failed Political Pundit'
Donald Trump isn't a George Clooney fan, that's for sure.
The president of the United States took to his social media platform, Truth Social, shortly after midnight on Monday, March 24, with a scathing message for the Oscar-winning actor after the Ocean's Eleven star criticized the Trump administration in a 60 Minutes interview.
"Why would the now highly-discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total 'puff piece' on George Clooney, a second-rate movie 'star' and failed political pundit," Trump's post began just hours after the Ticket to Paradise actor's appearance on the weekly CBS News show.
"He fought hard for Sleepy Joe's election, and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog. Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for [Kamala Harris] only to soon realize that this was not going to work out too well," the POTUS declared regarding Clooney's withdrawal of support for former President Joe Biden's re-election before the Democratic leader dropped out of the race last year.
Trump continued: "60 Minutes even fraudulently inserted Fake answers into [Kamala's] disastrous interview, aired just before Election Day, in one of the most embarrassing and dishonest events in broadcast history…And now George Clooney again? His press agent should be making a fortune!!!"
Clooney had sat down for an interview to promote his Broadway debut as journalist Edward R. Murrow in Good Night and Good Luck — a play adaptation of the 2005 film in which a news team exposes government lies and excesses against corporate sponsors' wishes.
Citing parallels in his character's storyline and the current state of the country — specifically referring to Trump's $16 million settlement with ABC News and ongoing $20 billion lawsuit with CBS — Clooney noted: "When the other three estates fail, when the judiciary and the executive and the legislative branches fail us, the fourth estate has to succeed."
"ABC has just settled a lawsuit with the Trump administration. And CBS News is in the process … We’re seeing this idea of using government to scare or fine or use corporations — to make journalists smaller," the 63-year-old explained. "Governments don’t like the freedom of the press. They never have. And that goes for whether you are a conservative or a liberal or whatever side you’re on. They don’t like the press."
In his interview, Clooney confessed his reasoning behind calling for Biden to end his 2024 presidential election campaign in a New York Times op-ed, noting it was done in an effort to prevent Trump from finding his way back into the White House.
"Yeah, I'll make it kinda easy. I was raised to tell the truth," Clooney stated, acknowledging how he was the son of a journalist.
"I had seen the president up close for this fundraiser, and I was surprised. And so I feel as if there was a lot of profiles in cowardice in my party through all of that," he mentioned, appearing to make a nod toward John F. Kennedy's 1956 book Profiles in Courage, which won a Pulitzer Prize.
Clooney added: "And I was not proud of that. And I also believed I had to tell the truth."
"I’ve always liked Joe Biden and I like him still," he pointed out, admitting he simply could not support his re-election campaign in good faith.