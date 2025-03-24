Donald Trump Slams 'Second-Rate Movie Star' George Clooney's '60 Minutes' Interview, Calls Actor a 'Failed Political Pundit'

"Why would the now highly-discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total 'puff piece' on George Clooney, a second-rate movie 'star' and failed political pundit," Trump's post began just hours after the Ticket to Paradise actor's appearance on the weekly CBS News show.

"He fought hard for Sleepy Joe's election, and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog. Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for [Kamala Harris] only to soon realize that this was not going to work out too well," the POTUS declared regarding Clooney's withdrawal of support for former President Joe Biden's re-election before the Democratic leader dropped out of the race last year.