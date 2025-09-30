George Clooney Says He's a 'Carpool Dad' for His 8-Year-Old Twins: 'I Drive a Van'

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney is soaking up dad life these days.

At the Monday, September 29, premiere of his new movie Jay Kelly at the New York Film Festival, the Oscar winner opened up about his family during a red-carpet chat. “I enjoy my life, I enjoy driving the kids to school and all that stuff. It’s fun and we’re having a really great life, a great time with it,” he said.

When asked if he’s officially a “carpool dad,” Clooney didn’t hesitate to reply. “I drive a van. The other day I had six kids singing all the songs from Hamilton in the back,” he shared with a laugh.

Source: MEGA George Clooney said he 'enjoys driving' his 8-year-old twins to school.

The Ocean’s Twelve star also touched on aging in Hollywood, a theme tied closely to his titular role in Jay Kelly. The film follows a movie star and his longtime manager as they journey through Europe, confronting past choices, strained relationships and the legacies they’ll leave behind.

Nowadays George Clooney drives a van with 6 kids signing 'Hamilton' in it-- and he's having a great time. 😌 pic.twitter.com/UVIL0vZFTO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 30, 2025 Source: @etnow/X

“You can’t do it well, you just need to make peace with aging in general because there is a lot of judgment,” Clooney said.

Source: MEGA At the New York Film Festival, the actor laughed about being a 'carpool dad' with a van full of kids singing 'Hamilton' songs.

The 64-year-old got more vulnerable when the conversation turned serious, reflecting on the demands of his career. “And other times it costs you missing graduations and missing things, and the cost of that sometimes later in life. You’re sitting on your rocking chair, going, ‘I wish I worked more,’” he explained.

Still, Clooney admitted he’s found balance. After years of sacrifice, he said he has “adjusted” to his family’s schedule. He and wife Amal Clooney welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017, arriving a month early. At the time, his publicist Stan Rosenfield joked in a statement, “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Source: MEGA George Clooney and wife Amal welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017.

Parenthood came three years after the pair’s glamorous Italian wedding in 2014. In fact, George once admitted they didn’t talk about kids until after tying the knot. “There was an assumption that we didn’t want them. And then, after the wedding, Amal and I were talking and we just felt we’d gotten very lucky, both of us, and we should share whatever good luck we’ve got. It would seem self-centered to just have that belong to us,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

He even recalled the doctor’s visit when they found out they were having twins. “[The doctor] goes, ‘Well, there’s one.’ And I said, ‘Great.’ And then he goes, ‘And there’s the second one.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ We just sat there, staring at that piece of paper they give you, and I kept thinking there was a mistake,” he shared.

Source: MEGA Amal Clooney called her husband a 'supportive' partner in life.

Earlier this year, George told Gayle King on CBS Mornings that his children make him happy. “The kids are seven, about to be eight, which is a pretty great age. They’re really curious and funny ... and make us laugh,” he shared.