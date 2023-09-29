George and Amal Clooney's Hilarious Argument Revealed: Pair Admit They 'Fight' Over Pickleball
On Thursday, September 28, George and Amal Clooney joined forces to attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s second Albie Awards, where they honored people doing important work to support democracy, but when it comes to playing pickleball, the two turn into fierce competitors.
When asked if the game comes between them, George joked to a reporter, “We don’t fight over pickleball just because it’d be so embarrassing to admit it on, like, live television that you fight over the word ‘pickleball,’ you know what I’m saying?"
The duo also touched on the importance of the major event dedicated to “people who are risking their lives to hold up democracy."
“It’s a brave thing… We don’t come anywhere near that so it’s really fun to be able to show these people,” the Gravity star said of the honorees.
Amal added: “The whole process of pulling them up and telling them that they’d been selected, they were really emotional.”
When asked if the pair hoped their 6-year-old twins would also engage in advocacy work, Amal said, “It would be wonderful. It’s hard to tell what they’re going to be interested in at this age right now.”
George chimed in to say the kids are more interested in "head-banging music," but “they’re kind and they’re curious… They’re having fun.”
As OK! previously reported, a source recently gushed over the pair’s fairytale romance.
"They are more in love than ever, and they can't picture their lives with anyone else," the insider said about the parents of Alexander and Ella. "They've formed a real partnership, taking turns with taking the kids to activities and preparing their [meals]."
The actor and the attorney had been spending their summer at their lavish Lake Como home in Italy with their family.
"The twins [have loved] their summer. They take boat rides, do water sports, and have a small group of friends they have playdates with," the source explained.
"Amal has a big home office and is working on cases this summer, but she and George really tried to do life the 'European way' and take August off work," they added of the two lovebirds.
Despite the short time away from his career, George and Amal have not strayed from the spotlight as they attended the Venice Film Festival on August 29.
"It's a fun date for them. It's so close to their home, and they love catching up with friends," the insider spilled.
Last year, the 62-year-old gushed over his lovely wife in an interview while marking their eight-year anniversary.
"Eight years! And they said it wouldn't last," George exclaimed.
"Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realize as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for," he continued. "There's just not a downside to her."
Extra reported on the duo's comments at the Albie Awards.