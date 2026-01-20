George Clooney Takes a Classy Jab at Donald Trump During Golden Globes Speech

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney brought a touch of elegance to the 2026 Golden Globes while subtly addressing his recent critics, including President Donald Trump. The Hollywood star, known for his role in Ocean's Eleven, took the stage with fellow actor Don Cheadle to present the prestigious Best Picture — Drama award. Before delving into their comedic routine, Clooney greeted the audience in French.



Source: MEGA George Clooney subtly addressed Donald Trump during the 2026 Golden Globes.



"Bonsoir, mes amis," Clooney began, wishing the star-studded crowd a good evening. "C'est un honneur d'être ici." (It's an honor to be here.) Cheadle joined in with a warm "Bonsoir" as well, adding to the night's charm.



George Clooney presents the last award of the night for Best Picture – Drama 🏆 ... supported from afar by Don Cheadle #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GH96zvg9jC — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026 Source: @goldenglobes/X



This moment served as a nod to the recent news that Clooney, his wife, Amal, and their 8-year-old twins secured French citizenship through a naturalization decree, sparking both celebration and criticism. While Clooney has always appreciated the privacy France offers his family, the announcement drew snarky reactions, particularly from Donald. The president had previously reacted to George’s critique of major media corporations, including CBS and ABC, for settling lawsuits during a tumultuous political time.



Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously criticized George Clooney over his political comments.



George remarked, "If CBS and ABC had challenged those lawsuits and said, 'Go f--- yourself,' we wouldn't be where we are in the country. That's simply the truth," expressing concerns about Donald's media influence.



After the citizenship news broke, Donald took to Truth Social, stating, "Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden."



Source: MEGA The moment referenced his family’s recent French citizenship.



Continuing his tirade, Donald griped, "Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"



In true George style, the 64-year-old actor provided a measured response, stating, "I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again," poking fun at Donald while also looking toward the upcoming midterm elections. "We’ll start in November."



Source: MEGA George Clooney greeted the audience in French while presenting Best Picture — Drama.