George Clooney Has Hilarious 5-Word Response When Asked to Give His and Wife Amal's 8-Year-Old Twins Life Advice

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George Clooney is clearly the jokester in his family. When the movie star and his wife, Amal Clooney, were asked about their home life with 8-year-old twins Alexander and Ella while at the King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration in London on Monday, May 11, the couple had very different answers.

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Source: mega 'I think that's important for the children to know,' George Clooney joked of his advice to not mix wine and liquor.

"Don't mix grain and grape," the dad-of-two, 65, quipped of his life advice. "I think that's important for the children to know, don't mix the two." The lawyer, 48, gave a much more serious response, replying, "I think we want them to stay curious, ask lots of questions, and challenge the things that don't make sense to them, like much of what is going on in the world." "See, my wife, she gives an elegant answer and I give the important answers," the Oscar winner noted, to which his spouse added, "Ask your dad when it comes to drinks."

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Inside George Clooney's Health Scare

Source: mega The movie star admitted his wife gives more 'elegant' advice.

While the human rights advocate brushed off the joke, an insider told RadarOnline.com she's been concerned about George's drinking habits and overall health since he was hospitalized in 2020 for pancreatitis. The complication occurred after the ER alum quickly dropped 28 pounds for The Midnight Sky, where he played a survivor of an apocalypse. "Amal’s fed up with George’s risk-taking," a source told the outlet at the time. "She’s demanding he take better care of himself — so he’ll be around to care for his kids!"

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Amal Clooney Encouraged Her Husband to Cut Back on Alcohol

Source: mega Amal Clooney has reportedly been worried about the actor's health after losing weight for a role led to a hospitalization.

The insider said Amal was "unhappy and angry" that he put his "health on the line" for a role. "His wife was all over him about ditching his drinking," they continued. "She wants him to take better care of himself so he can properly take care of his family." "He’s feeling better and looks great, but he’s been a real pain," the source added.

George Clooney Dishes on Regrets

Source: mega George and Amal Clooney married in 2014.