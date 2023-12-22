'It's Over': Donald Trump Shouldn’t Be Able to Appeal Colorado Supreme Court Decision, George Conway Declares

As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, December 19, the court, by a narrow margin of 4 to 3, ruled that Trump violated the 14th Amendment with his actions and will no longer appear on the presidential ballot in the state.

Trump, as soon as the decision was released, took to Truth Social to voice his concern, quoting Fox News host Laura Ingraham, writing, "Tonight, America is seeing the ultimate — in ELECTION INTERFERENCE."

"Democrats in Colorado are so afraid of allowing American voters to vote and pick the next president they are willing to do extra-judicial things, in order to thwart the people’s choice from being on the ballot," the clip continued. "To them, preserving democracy requires destroying democracy."

