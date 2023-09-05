'Just Another Trick': Donald Trump Slams Claims That the 14th Amendment Disqualifies Him From the Presidency
Donald Trump came out swinging following claims that he could potentially be disqualified from running for president by the 14th Amendment.
The embattled ex-prez took to Truth Social on Monday, September 4, insisting that the argument was just another conspiracy against him that was allegedly concocted by Democrats.
"Almost all legal scholars have voiced opinions that the 14th Amendment has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election," he wrote earlier this week.
"Like Election Interference, it is just another 'trick' being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in U.S. history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election," he ranted. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
This comes after Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia — who served as Hillary Clinton's running mate in the 2016 election — speculated that Trump may have barred himself from the presidency with his actions connected to the January 6th Capitol riots.
"In my view, the attack on the Capitol that day was designed for a particular purpose at a particular moment, and that was to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power of as is laid out in the Constitution," Kaine told ABC News on Sunday, September 2. "So I think there's a powerful argument to be made."
Kaine pointed out that the wording of the 14th Amendment is very "specific" when it says that a person cannot be eligible for office if they "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or [gave] aid or comfort to the enemies thereof" while they were previously in office, unless Congress votes to grant them amnesty.
"My sense is it's probably going to get resolved in the courts," he continued. "But, you know, I think what we have to focus on in our side is we just got to win in 2024."
Trump made history when he became the first former President of the United States to be criminally charged. He currently faces 91 felony counts stemming from four indictments.
His first trial is currently said to begin in March 2024.