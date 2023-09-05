'Just Another Trick': Donald Trump Slams Claims That the 14th Amendment Disqualifies Him From the Presidency

Kaine pointed out that the wording of the 14th Amendment is very "specific" when it says that a person cannot be eligible for office if they "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or [gave] aid or comfort to the enemies thereof" while they were previously in office, unless Congress votes to grant them amnesty.

"My sense is it's probably going to get resolved in the courts," he continued. "But, you know, I think what we have to focus on in our side is we just got to win in 2024."

