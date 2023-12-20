Donald Trump Goes on Furious Tirade After Colorado Supreme Court Bans Him From Election Ballot
In a furious tirade on social media, former President Donald Trump responded to the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to remove him from the ballot due to his involvement in the January 6 insurrection.
On Tuesday, December 19, the court, by a narrow margin of 4 to 3, ruled that Trump violated the 14th Amendment with his actions and will no longer appear on the presidential ballot in the state.
The news of Trump's ban from the Colorado ballot dropped like a bombshell, shaking the political landscape. The court's decision was based on evidence that the ex-president participated in the attempted insurrection, an act that undermined democracy and violated the rights of American citizens.
Immediately after delivering a speech in Waterloo, Iowa, Trump took to his exclusive social media platform, Truth Social, to express his outrage.
Quoting Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump wrote, "Tonight, America is seeing the ultimate — in ELECTION INTERFERENCE."
Trump shared another Fox News clip, this time of Gregg Jarrett claiming, "This is ELECTION RIGGING … This is an effort, make no mistake, to deprive American voters of their right to make the decision as to who should be president. It is anti-democratic. It's the equivalent of rigging the ballot box."
"Democrats in Colorado are so afraid of allowing American voters to vote and pick the next president they are willing to do extra-judicial things, in order to thwart the people’s choice from being on the ballot," the clip continued. "To them, preserving democracy requires destroying democracy."
In a separate post, early the following day, Trump wrote in all caps, "WHAT A SHAME FOR OUR COUNTRY!!!"
"[Joe] BIDEN SHOULD DROP ALL OF THESE FAKE POLITICAL INDICTMENTS AGAINST ME, BOTH CRIMINAL & CIVIL," he demanded. "EVERY CASE I AM FIGHTING IS THE WORK OF THE DOJ & WHITE HOUSE. NO SUCH THING HAS EVER HAPPENED IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE. BANANA REPUBLIC??? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"
"A SAD DAY IN AMERICA!!!"
Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges in four separate indictments in D.C., New York, Georgia and Florida. These include charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government, conspiracy against civil rights, obstruction, withholding and altering documents, false statements and falsifying business records.
If he is found guilty of every charge against him, he could face a sentence that adds up to over 300 years in prison and could make him ineligible to run as the Republican candidate for president in 2024.