OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > George Stephanopoulos
Politics

George Stephanopoulos Accused of Covering Up Joe Biden's 'Heartbreaking' Mental State After Disastrous 2024 Debate

Composite photo of George Stephanopoulos and Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

George Stephanopoulos was accused of covering up Joe Biden's 'heartbreaking' mental state.

By:

April 9 2025, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

Conservatives are accusing George Stephanopoulos of “gaslighting” the public after news came out he privately said Joe Biden’s condition was “heartbreaking" to witness "up close."

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden struggled in a debate with Donald Trump in June 2024.

In his new book, Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History, author Chris Whipple alleged the ABC News anchor made the comment to him.

On June 27, 2024, Biden’s debate performance against Donald Trump was weak, leading the White House to do some damage control, part of which was a sit-down interview with Stephanopoulos.

“Stephanopoulos questioned the president gently, like a grandson,” Whipple wrote. After the interview, Stephanopoulos claimed he didn’t “think” he could “see four more years” of Biden being in office while talking to someone on the street.

Photo of George Stephanopoulos
Source: MEGA

George Stephanopoulos said he didn't 'think' he could 'see four more years' of Joe Biden in office.

He quickly backed down from his comment, telling Puck News, “'Earlier today I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn't have.”

In response to the allegation in Whipple’s book, @LibsofTikTok, a popular social media account on X, wrote, “The media and Democrats tried gaslighting us for 4 years that everything was fine despite what our own eyes were seeing… never let them forget.”

Whipple appeared on CNN’s Laura Coates Live on April 8 and called what happened with Biden’s campaign “even stranger than a so-called cover up.”

MORE ON:
George Stephanopoulos

Photo of George Stephanopoulos
Source: MEGA

George Stephanopoulos took back his comments regarding Joe Biden.

The closest advisers to Biden believed, despite all the evidence, that the ex-president was "capable of running for reelection, of winning and of serving another four years,” he said. “Now it was really delusional. This was different from a cover-up. It wasn't a Watergate-style cover-up. It wasn't a grand conspiracy as Karl Rove has described it. It really was a case of people who should have known better, believing that Biden could win.”

Whipple also detailed Biden was unaware how detrimental his debate performance was in terms of being politically damaging. Following the shocking event, the author noted Biden’s former Chief of Staff Ron Klain instructed the president to have a meeting with the Progressive Caucus, a group that could break off and support another candidate.

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden went to Camp David for photos instead of staying in Washington, D.C., as he was advised.

According to Whipple, Biden “wasn’t convinced” and allegedly said the following: “Well, I'm supposed to go to Camp David this weekend for a photoshoot with my president.”

Klain insisted he cancel and stay put in Washington, D.C., as he needed “to have an aggressive plan to fight and to rally the troops.”

Although he agreed at the time, Whipple denoted the plan didn't stick, writing, “That weekend Biden and his family were at Camp David having their pictures taken by photographer Annie Leibovitz.”

