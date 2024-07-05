'Most Vicious Interviewer Out There': Donald Trump Attacks George Stephanopoulos Ahead of His Sit-Down With President Joe Biden
While the Democrats grapple with the aftermath of President Joe Biden's recent debate missteps, former President Donald Trump has taken the opportunity to launch a series of scathing insults toward ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos ahead of his interview with the commander-in-chief.
Trump, who initially refrained from social media attacks post-debate, broke his silence on July 4 with a forceful barrage aimed at both Biden and Stephanopoulos. Taking to Truth Social, he expressed his disdain for the ABC anchor in particular, labeling him as "one of the worst and most vile Broadcasters in the business."
"The meanest and most vicious Interviewer out there is George Slopadopoulos of FAKE NEWS ABC, one of the worst and most vile Broadcasters in the business," Trump shared to his 6.9 million followers on Truth Social. "In fact, the home of disgraced “reporter” Brian Ross whose reporting on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was so outlandish that ABC, after defending him at levels not seen before, was forced to put him, and their reputation, out to pasture."
"Now ABC, and Liddle’ George, a tiny, angry man, can make up for their past indiscretions and journalistic failures by doing a real interview with Crooked Joe, not a cut up promotion with only his few coherent answers released to the public," he continued. "Let the World know why Joe directed, and allowed his Department of Injustice, and others, to illegally attack his Political Opponent, ME. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before. Also, ask why he used all Soros Prosecutors and, in particular, a loser like Deranged Jack Smith? The proof is irrefutable – Crooked Joe is a COWARD!!!"
Stephanopoulos was selected by the White House to be Biden's first interviewer following concerns about the president's cognitive abilities. The 81-year-old Democrat faced backlash for what many perceived as a lackluster performance during the initial presidential debate.
Calls for Biden to withdraw from the race escalated in the wake of this event, coming from various influential voices in the media landscape.
- Donald Trump Challenges 'Crooked Joe Biden' to Another Debate With 'No Holds Barred': 'This Format Would Blow Everything Away'
- Donald Trump Says President Joe Biden 'Choked Like a Dog' During 2024 Debate in Scathing July 4th Message
- Meghan McCain Against the World: 16 People She's Slammed — From Meghan Markle to Jennifer Lopez
The upcoming interview between Stephanopoulos and Biden, scheduled for a live-to-tape recording on Friday, July 5, has sparked anticipation from both Biden supporters and critics alike. With assurances of no editing, the interview is poised to shed light on critical issues and promises to deliver unfiltered insights to the public.
Stephanopoulos, known for his rigorous questioning of Trump supporters and his warnings about the potential threats to American democracy under a second Trump administration, holds a prominent position as the host of ABC's This Week.
Despite facing criticism for his ties to the Clinton administration, Stephanopoulos is widely recognized for his tough and impartial journalistic approach.
As OK! previously reported, Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against Stephanopoulos and ABC in March following an interview the news anchor did with Representative Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), taking issue with Stephanopoulos’ questioning saying that Trump had been found liable for rape in the E. Jean Carroll case, when Trump actually had been found liable of sexual abuse.