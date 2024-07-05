'Most Vicious Interviewer Out There': Donald Trump Attacks George Stephanopoulos Ahead of His Sit-Down With President Joe Biden

"The meanest and most vicious Interviewer out there is George Slopadopoulos of FAKE NEWS ABC, one of the worst and most vile Broadcasters in the business," Trump shared to his 6.9 million followers on Truth Social. "In fact, the home of disgraced “reporter” Brian Ross whose reporting on the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was so outlandish that ABC, after defending him at levels not seen before, was forced to put him, and their reputation, out to pasture."

"Now ABC, and Liddle’ George, a tiny, angry man, can make up for their past indiscretions and journalistic failures by doing a real interview with Crooked Joe, not a cut up promotion with only his few coherent answers released to the public," he continued. "Let the World know why Joe directed, and allowed his Department of Injustice, and others, to illegally attack his Political Opponent, ME. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before. Also, ask why he used all Soros Prosecutors and, in particular, a loser like Deranged Jack Smith? The proof is irrefutable – Crooked Joe is a COWARD!!!"