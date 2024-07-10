OK Magazine
George Stephanopoulos Doesn't Believe President Joe Biden Can 'Serve 4 More Years' After Interviewing Him

Composite photo of George Stephanopoulos and President Joe Biden
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 10 2024, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

George Stephanopoulos was caught on camera confessing he doesn't believe President Joe Biden can serve another four years in the White House.

The footage surfaced days after the ABC News anchor had his controversial sit-down interview with the 81-year-old commander-in-chief.

Source: mega

George Stephanopoulos doesn't believve President Joe Biden can serve another four years.

A pedestrian with a camera approached Stephanopoulos in New York City on Tuesday, July 9, when he asked the ABC News anchor whether Biden should drop out of the 2024 presidential race against former President Donald Trump.

“Do you think Biden should step down? You’ve talked to him more than anyone else has lately,” the cameraman asked in footage obtained by outlets.

Stephanopoulos replied, “I don’t think he can serve four more years.”

“You don’t think he can serve four more years?” the pedestrian reiterated. “Alright. That’s an answer.”

Source: mega

George Stephanopoulos was approached by a pedestrian in New York City.

The remark went viral on social media with several users sharing their concern about Biden staying in the race.

One person shared the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that read, "Even the media elite can't deny that Biden is essential at death's door."

Another user commented, "George knows that, if the party continues with Biden, we're essentially handing the election over to Trump wrapped in a bow."

A third user joked, "He can't wait for the inevitable backtracking statement once he hears from his higher-ups."

Source: mega

President Biden's cognitive abilities have come into question.

MORE ON:
George Stephanopoulos
After the remark went viral, Stephanopoulos expressed regret in a statement for weighing in on the matter.

“Earlier today, I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have,” he explained in a statement released to outlets.

A spokesperson for the network also issued a separate statement, which read, “George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News.”

Source: mega

Stephanopoulos apologized for his statements.

The Stephanopoulos video came out just days after he sat down with Biden for a tense interview, during which he pressed the president about reports of his alleged “cognitive decline” and calls from within the Democratic Party for him to drop out of the race.

“Are you the same man today that you were when you took office three-and-a-half years ago?” asked Stephanopoulos during the interview, to which Biden insisted, “In terms of successes, yes.”

Biden claimed he'd be happy even if he lost to Trump, claiming, "I’ll feel, as long as I gave it my all and I did [as] good a job as I know I can do, that’s what this is about."

On Tuesday, Ian Bremmer revealed that several world leaders had expressed concern over Biden’s ability to serve four more years in the White House.

“They don’t think he can serve another four years, and I will say that is true of every leader that I have met with that’s attending the NATO summit,” Bremmer told MSNBC. “They’ve seen the deterioration. They’ve seen him slow down, and it’s not just physically slowing down.”

TMZ provided quotes and sources used in this article.

