George Stephanopoulos Doesn't Believe President Joe Biden Can 'Serve 4 More Years' After Interviewing Him

A pedestrian with a camera approached Stephanopoulos in New York City on Tuesday, July 9, when he asked the ABC News anchor whether Biden should drop out of the 2024 presidential race against former President Donald Trump.

“Do you think Biden should step down? You’ve talked to him more than anyone else has lately,” the cameraman asked in footage obtained by outlets.

Stephanopoulos replied, “I don’t think he can serve four more years.”

“You don’t think he can serve four more years?” the pedestrian reiterated. “Alright. That’s an answer.”