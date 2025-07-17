George W. Bush Was 'Mad' Over Barack and Michelle Obama Divorce Rumors, Reveals Daughter Jenna Bush Hager

Barack joined Michelle on the Wednesday, July 16, episode of her "IMO" podcast to help squash the hearsay.

"I watched that three times, because you can see their dynamic, which is so refreshing and cute..." Jenna said. "The whole world created all these rumors because they weren't even in the same room."

Guest co-host Octavia Spencer agreed and thought it was "kind of ridiculous" people were speculating about their marriage in the first place.

"It's crazy that they would even have to respond by showing up [on the podcast]," the actress quipped.