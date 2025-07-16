Barack and Michelle Obama Tackle Divorce Rumors Head-On: 'She Took Me Back!'
Barack and Michelle Obama got straight to the point about their relationship during the Wednesday, July 16, episode of the former first lady's "IMO" podcast.
“Wait, you guys like each other?” Michelle's brother Craig Robinson, who is also her co-host, quipped at the beginning of the episode.
“She took me back!” the former president quipped. “It was touch and go for a while.”
The Pair Address Rumors About Their Marriage
The 61-year-old book author said it was "nice" to be in the "same room" as her partner, otherwise rumors start swirling
“When we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced," she stated before clarifying the pair's relationship status. “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting my man.
"We’ve had some really hard times and we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures and I’ve become a better person because of the man I’m married to,” she continued.
She also praised the politician, 63, for being an "engaged” father to their daughters: Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24.
Why Didn't Michelle Obama Attend Donald Trump's Inauguration?
This is hardly the first time Michelle has touched upon their marriage.
When she didn't attend Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, as well as Jimmy Carter’s funeral that same month, many people believed the pair were dunzo.
“One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend,” she shared.
“That was a part of me using my ambition to say, ‘Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do, what the world expects of me.’ And I have to own that,” she continued.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Michelle Obama Has No Regrets
Though she knew she would get flack, she doesn't regret not being in the public eye for those moments.
“Those are my choices,” the former first lady added. “Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn’t regret it, you know? It’s my life now, and I can say that now. But we’ll see.”
In June, she spoke about her marriage again and how it's not a big deal to not spend every waking moment with the dad-of-two.
“The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage,” she told Rachel Martin on the “Wild Card” podcast. “It’s like, ‘OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives.’ We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day.”