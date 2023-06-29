Geraldo Rivera Reveals He Quit Fox News After Getting Fired From 'The Five'
He's out of there! Geraldo Rivera revealed he walked away from Fox News after 23 years.
On Thursday, June 29, the 79-year-old shared a video of himself of himself on a boat near Jones Beach, New York. "It doesn't look like I am going to be on The Five — I mean, I am not going to be on The Five. I have been fired from The Five, and as a result of that, I quit Fox, so I will have more to say about that on Fox & Friends tomorrow morning," he said in the clip, which was posted to Twitter.
"Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories," he wrote as the caption.
Most people were saddened to hear the news. One person wrote, "Fox doesn't want any independent voices anymore. I rarely watch it," while another said, "Dang, sorry to hear you got fired!"
A third person said, "That s****, Geraldo. I always love seeing you when you're on Fox."
As OK! previously reported, Rivera spoke with the Associated Press about why he left the show, admitting there's “growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes."
"It’s not worth it to me," he added.
“It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years,” Rivera stated. “I hope it’s not my last adventure.
“It’s not an easy job if you take it as personally as I do,” Rivera noted, adding that the work environment was "too intimate" and tense.
“Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive,” Rivera tweeted last Wednesday. “My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”